Haim Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Days Gone By - Noise11.com

Haim have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘Days Are Gone’.

The sister-trio, consisting of Este, Danielle, and Alana, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that they will be releasing a special edition reissue of their 2013 debut album.

“This year marks the 10 year anniversary of our first record, and our baby, “Days Are Gone” This record was a labor of love, with songs we’d been writing since high school in our living room,” the band wrote on their joint account alongside a series of photos showing the album in a variety of formats, including a transparent green vinyl.

The caption continued, “To celebrate, we made a special edition re-issue of our vinyl and cd that comes out September 29th.”

Additionally, the girl group announced they will be performing the album’s songs at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, California, on 19 July.

Haim’s debut album – which includes singles, Forever, Don’t Save Me, The Wire, and My Song 5 – shot to number one in the UK charts and reached number six in the Billboard 200.

The sisters have released two further albums since their 2013 debut – 2017’s Something To Tell You and 2020’s Grammy-nominated Woman in Music Pt. III, which won them a Brit Award in 2021.

The rock band are also set to feature on the soundtrack to the highly anticipated Barbie film, which is slated for release on 21 July.

