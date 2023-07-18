 Happy 84th Birthday Dion DiMucci - Noise11.com
Dion photo by Noise11.com

Dion photo by Noise11.com

Happy 84th Birthday Dion DiMucci

by Paul Cashmere on July 18, 2023

in News

Rock and Roll legend Dion DiMucci is 84 today.

Dion’s first hit in the USA was ‘I Wonder Why’ in 1958. His first Top 10 was ‘Teenager In Love’ in 1959.

Dion had his number one first hit in 1961 with ‘Runaround Sue’. He was 22 years old when it went to number one in the USA.

Dion’s had consistent chart hits into the 60s. The big one in 1962 was ‘Ruby Baby’.

One of Dion’s most important songs was ‘Abraham, Martin and John’ in 1968. It is a message that is still true today for Dion. Dion told Noise11.com, “Martin Luther King was shot down and Bobby Kennedy. It was so frustrating for me. I put that song together at the end of 1968. It was different. Something changed in me. I know here in the States it was very restless with the war. Something changed in my music, a new depth, a new reality, a higher pitch. There was a vision to take people on a trip and when you want to take people on a trip you want to take them on a good trip. That’s always been my deal every since the first day I walked out at High School and played at the High School dance. I still love doing that. Getting a guitar and walking out with a band and rocking the house. I still feel relevant. Thank God I’m still creative and life is good despite what we see. There is a lot of tragedy in people’s lives right now. We need that faith more than ever to help each other instead of this nonsense of blaming each other”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Kominsky Method
Alan Arkin Was Once A Pop Star

Academy Award winning actor Alan Arkin once had a hit song.

July 4, 2023
Joy McKean photo by John Elliott supplied by EMI Records
Australian Country Music Legend Joy McKean Dies Aged 93

Australian country music legend Joy McKean has passed away at age 93.

May 26, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley
Priscilla Presley Settles With Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie Estate

Priscilla Presley’s legal petition questioning the will of her daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley, has been settled.

May 17, 2023
Harry Belafonte and Barack Obama photo from Barack Obama Facebook page
Harry Belafonte Dies Aged 96

Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96.

April 26, 2023
Brian Perkins of The Delltones Has Passed Away

Brian Perkins, a founding member of Australia’s original “boy band”, Rock and Roll legends The Delltones, has died.

March 5, 2023
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Matthew McConaughey To Voice Elvis In Netflix Animated Series Agent Elvis

Matthew McConaughey is to voice Elvis Presley in a new animated TV series.

February 8, 2023
Barrett Strong, Noise11, Photo
Motown Songwriter Barrett Strong Dead at 81

Barrett Strong, the man who gave Motown an early hit with ‘Money (That’s What I Want)’* has died at the age of 81.

January 31, 2023