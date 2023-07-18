Happy 84th Birthday Dion DiMucci - Noise11.com

Rock and Roll legend Dion DiMucci is 84 today.

Dion’s first hit in the USA was ‘I Wonder Why’ in 1958. His first Top 10 was ‘Teenager In Love’ in 1959.

Dion had his number one first hit in 1961 with ‘Runaround Sue’. He was 22 years old when it went to number one in the USA.

Dion’s had consistent chart hits into the 60s. The big one in 1962 was ‘Ruby Baby’.

One of Dion’s most important songs was ‘Abraham, Martin and John’ in 1968. It is a message that is still true today for Dion. Dion told Noise11.com, “Martin Luther King was shot down and Bobby Kennedy. It was so frustrating for me. I put that song together at the end of 1968. It was different. Something changed in me. I know here in the States it was very restless with the war. Something changed in my music, a new depth, a new reality, a higher pitch. There was a vision to take people on a trip and when you want to take people on a trip you want to take them on a good trip. That’s always been my deal every since the first day I walked out at High School and played at the High School dance. I still love doing that. Getting a guitar and walking out with a band and rocking the house. I still feel relevant. Thank God I’m still creative and life is good despite what we see. There is a lot of tragedy in people’s lives right now. We need that faith more than ever to help each other instead of this nonsense of blaming each other”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

