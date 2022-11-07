Harry Styles Cancels Three US Shows Due To Flu - Noise11.com

Harry Styles has postponed three concerts as he battles the flu.

Styles initially rescheduled Friday’s concert to Sunday due to “band illness”. However, shortly after, it was announced that he had to postpone Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s shows because he is unwell.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill, and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” he told fans on his Instagram Stories on Saturday. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now, and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.

“Until very recently, I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would.

“I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.”

The three concerts will now take place on 26, 27 and 29 January. He concluded the post, “I can’t wait to see you then, and I’m so sorry. All my love, -H.”

The singer was in the middle of his 15-night residency at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California when he became sick. After Friday’s concert was postponed, fans expressed concern for his health and noted that he sounded hoarse during his gig on Wednesday.

He is next scheduled to perform at the venue on 9 November.

music-news.com

