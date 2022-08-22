Harry Styles Kicks Off Harry's House Madison Square Garden Run - Noise11.com

Last night, international superstar Harry Styles kicked off night one of his sold-out 15-date run at Madison Square Garden for Love On Tour 2022.

The performance featured his signature multistage setup allowing fans from all corners of the venue to experience songs off his latest album Harry’s House including “As It Was”, “Music for A Sushi Restaurant”, “Late Night Talking” and many more. The night also featured chart topping hits such as “Golden”, “Adore You”, and “Watermelon Sugar”.

Love On Tour 2022 features a number of charity partners including Headcount and Everytown for Gun Safety. Eligible fans who attend any of the residency shows across the country can register to vote onsite at Headcount’s pop up activation. Styles has also previously announced he will be donating proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 Million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund – the education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items”, said Harry Styles.

In support of Harry’s House released May 20th of this year, Love On Tour 2022 kicked off the North American leg earlier this week with two sold-out nights at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON on August 15th and 16th. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 42-date run will turn iconic venues such as Moody Center, Kia Forum and United Center into Harry’s House with upcoming stops in Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Daylight

Keep Driving

Matilda

Little Freak

Satellite

Happy Birthday to You (for Florence)

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)

Late Night Talking

Watermelon Sugar

Love of My Life

Encore:

Sign of the Times

As It Was

Kiwi

UPCOMING HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2022 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Aug 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sun Aug 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Mon Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Fri Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*!

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Mon Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Fri Oct 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Sat Oct 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+!

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Support Key

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware

+Ben Harper

