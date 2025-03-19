‘Hessie’, The Second Paul Hester Doco Trailer Premieres - Noise11.com

‘Hessie, a Tribute To Paul Hester’ mini-documentary, will premiere on 26 March, 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of Split Enz/Crowded House drummer Paul Hester.

Documentary producer and Split Enz/Crowded House and Skyhooks historian Peter Green posted, “This is the second teaser for the upcoming HESSIE (A Tribute To Paul Hester) mini documentary. The rarely heard “Walking Into Rooms” written by Paul. The handwritten lyrics are by Paul, and special thanks to Kevin from the Largest Living Things for those. HESSIE will be out on March 26th-the 20th anniversary of his passing”.

The first ‘Hessie’ trailer premiered last weekend.

Paul Hester played on the final Split Enz album ‘See Ya ‘Round’ in 1984 and then in 1985 went with Neil Finn into the new band The Mullanes who soon after became Crowded House. Paul died on 26 March 2005.

