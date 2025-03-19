 ‘Hessie’, The Second Paul Hester Doco Trailer Premieres - Noise11.com
Paul Hester

Paul Hester photo courtesy of Peter Green

‘Hessie’, The Second Paul Hester Doco Trailer Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2025

in News

‘Hessie, a Tribute To Paul Hester’ mini-documentary, will premiere on 26 March, 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of Split Enz/Crowded House drummer Paul Hester.

Documentary producer and Split Enz/Crowded House and Skyhooks historian Peter Green posted, “This is the second teaser for the upcoming HESSIE (A Tribute To Paul Hester) mini documentary. The rarely heard “Walking Into Rooms” written by Paul. The handwritten lyrics are by Paul, and special thanks to Kevin from the Largest Living Things for those. HESSIE will be out on March 26th-the 20th anniversary of his passing”.

The first ‘Hessie’ trailer premiered last weekend.

Paul Hester played on the final Split Enz album ‘See Ya ‘Round’ in 1984 and then in 1985 went with Neil Finn into the new band The Mullanes who soon after became Crowded House. Paul died on 26 March 2005.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Two Thirds of Silverchair To Get Together For 30th Anniversary of ‘Frogstomp’

Silverchair’s Ben Gillies and Chris Joannau will get together in Sydney on 26 March to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Silverchair album ‘Frogstomp’.

3 minutes ago
Graham Norton
‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ Is Like Having a Mate Around for a Few Yarns

Graham Norton has had a remarkable career. With his ‘An Evening With Graham Norton’ shows in Australia and New Zealand, Graham is sharing insights into an occupation that grew organically.

1 hour ago
Flogging Molly Float
Flogging Molly’s Dave King Spent Two Weeks In A Coma

Flogging Molly frontman Dave King "spent two weeks in a coma" after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

8 hours ago
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Paris Jackson To Join Incubus At London Show

Incubus will perform their iconic "Morning View" album in its entirety plus the hits at London’s The O2 on Saturday 26 April 2025, their only UK and Ireland show.

11 hours ago
Feeder Facebook photo
Feeder To Headline Big Summer Kick-Off

Harlequins Rugby Club is excited to announce that the multi-platinum rock band Feeder will be the headline music act for Big Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, 10 May at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

14 hours ago
Feeder
Feeder Song ‘Buck Rogers’ Was Intended For SR-71

Feeder’s biggest hit ‘Buck Rogers’ was never intended for the band. Feeder founder Grant Nicholas says that he wrote the song for American band SR-71 but then Feeder decided to use it for themselves.

5 days ago
You Am I 2025 photo supplied
You Am I ‘Hi Fi Way’ Success Came As A Complete Surprise To The Band

When You Am I recorded their second album ‘Hi Fi Way’ never in their wildest dreams did they suspect it would be a number one album. ‘Sound As Ever’, the debut album, peaked at number 61 but then came a string of three number one records in a row.

7 days ago