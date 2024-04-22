‘Hippy Hippy Shake’ Songwriter and Singer Chan Romero Dies Aged 82 - Noise11.com

Chan Romero, best known for his 1959 classic ‘The Hippy Hippy Shake’ has died at the age of 82.

His passing was announced on social media with the statement, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of rock and roll legend Chan Romero, the brilliant mind behind the timeless hit “Hippy Hippy Shake”. Chan was not only a phenomenal artist but also a dear friend whose music brought joy and inspiration to many.

“As we mourn this immense loss, we send our deepest condolences to Chan’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His spirit and legacy will forever resonate through his music”.

Robert ‘Chan’ Romero was born in Billings, Montana in 1941. Chan was 17 when he wrote ‘The Hippy Hippy Shake’.

‘The Hippy Hippy Shake’ reached no 3 in Australia in 1959.

The song was even once covered by The Beatles in 1963. Their version can be found on ‘Live At The BBC’, as well as another version on ‘Live At The BBC Volume 2’. A 1962 Beatles version can also be found on ‘Live At The Star Club, Hamburg’.

When The Swinging Blues Jeans covered the song in 1963 it reached no 2 in the UK and no 24 in the USA.

Chan released two albums and four singles between 1959 and 1966. He was the first Latino to be inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

