Hollywood Vampires Announce New Live Album At Montreux Jazz Festival - Noise11 Music News

Hollywood Vampires have announced the release of At Montreux Jazz Festival, a new live album documenting the supergroup’s 2018 performance at the renowned Swiss festival and featuring previously unreleased cover recordings, including a tribute to Motörhead’s Lemmy with Ace Of Spades.

by Paul Cashmere

Hollywood Vampires have unveiled a new live album, At Montreux Jazz Festival, capturing Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen’s performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2018. The release is led by the live version of Raise The Dead, which arrives alongside concert footage from the show.

The album revisits a concert that saw the band bring its blend of classic rock covers and original material to one of the world’s most prestigious music festivals. Among the recordings is a rendition of Motörhead’s Ace Of Spades, a performance presented as a tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister.

At Montreux Jazz Festival serves as both a live release and a historical document of a band built around celebrating rock’s lineage. The Hollywood Vampires project draws inspiration from the original Hollywood Vampires, the famed group of musicians and drinking companions that emerged in Los Angeles during the 1970s and counted Alice Cooper among its members.

The band said the recording captures “a thunderous celebration of rock history delivered with raw power, attitude and unmatched chemistry”, describing the performance as “a night where legends honoured legends”.

The 2018 concert featured a setlist that moved freely between original songs and material associated with some of rock’s most influential artists. Tracks such as Baba O’Riley by The Who, AC/DC’s The Jack and People Who Died by The Jim Carroll Band sit alongside Hollywood Vampires originals including Raise The Dead and As Bad As I Am.

The group’s live performances have consistently leaned into the idea of musical remembrance. The project was conceived as a tribute to artists who helped shape rock music and whose influence continues to resonate with contemporary audiences. At Montreux, that approach was amplified by the setting itself. The festival has a long association with rock history and famously inspired Deep Purple’s Smoke On The Water following the 1971 fire at the Montreux Casino.

Hollywood Vampires first emerged as a recording act with their self-titled debut album in 2015. That release featured an array of guests and largely centred on interpretations of classic songs connected to musicians who had influenced the band members. Four years later they expanded their scope with Rise, an album that placed greater emphasis on original material.

Since then, the group has maintained a reputation as an occasional but high-profile live act, performing at major festivals and undertaking international tours. The lineup combines the theatrical rock legacy of Alice Cooper, the Hollywood profile of Johnny Depp, the hard rock pedigree of Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and the songwriting and production contributions of Tommy Henriksen.

The release of At Montreux Jazz Festival arrives at a time when archival concert recordings continue to hold significant value in the music market. Live albums increasingly function as historical snapshots that preserve performances that would otherwise exist only in audience memories and scattered online clips.

For Hollywood Vampires, the Montreux recording offers another chapter in a project dedicated to rock’s past while continuing to engage audiences in the present. The release also provides one of the most comprehensive documents yet of the band’s live identity, preserving a performance built on reverence, friendship and the enduring appeal of classic rock.

Tracklisting:

I Want My Now

Raise The Dead

I Got A Line On You

7 And 7 Is

My Dead Drunk Friends

Five To One / Break On Through

The Jack

Ace Of Spades

Baba O’Riley

As Bad As I Am

The Boogieman Surprise

I’m Eighteen

Combination

People Who Died

Sweet Emotion

Welcome To Bushwackers

Heroes

Train Kept A-Rollin’

School’s Out / Another Brick In The Wall

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