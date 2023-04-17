 Hollywood Vampires Premiere 'My Generation' Video - Noise11.com
Hollywood Vampires Premiere ‘My Generation’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2023

in News

The Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Tommy Hendriksen of Alice’s band with guest Duff McLagan of Guns ‘n Roses, have released a video for ‘My Generation’ from their upcoming ‘Live In Rio’ album.

The recording was made at Rock In Rio in 2015.

The Live In Rio tracklisting is:
01. Raise The Dead
02. My Generation
03. I Got A Line On You
04. Cold Turkey
05. Five To One/Break On
06. Through (To The Other Side)
07. Manic Depression
08. 7 And 7 Is
09. Whole Lotta Love
10. Jeepster
11. I’m A Boy
12. School’s Out
13. Billion Dollar Babies
14. Train Kept A-Rollin’
15. Brown Sugar

The new album “Live in Rio” will be released on 2nd of June, 2023 by earMUSIC.

Watch the Noise11 Alice Cooper interview:

