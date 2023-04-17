Hollywood Vampires Premiere 'My Generation' Video - Noise11.com

The Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Tommy Hendriksen of Alice’s band with guest Duff McLagan of Guns ‘n Roses, have released a video for ‘My Generation’ from their upcoming ‘Live In Rio’ album.
The recording was made at Rock In Rio in 2015.
The Live In Rio tracklisting is:
01. Raise The Dead
02. My Generation
03. I Got A Line On You
04. Cold Turkey
05. Five To One/Break On
06. Through (To The Other Side)
07. Manic Depression
08. 7 And 7 Is
09. Whole Lotta Love
10. Jeepster
11. I’m A Boy
12. School’s Out
13. Billion Dollar Babies
14. Train Kept A-Rollin’
15. Brown Sugar
The new album “Live in Rio” will be released on 2nd of June, 2023 by earMUSIC.
Watch the Noise11 Alice Cooper interview:
