How Many Beatles Songs Does Paul McCartney Do Live? Expect These On The Australian Tour - Noise11.com

For those who haven’t been to a Paul McCartney show before and wondering how many Beatles songs he does, based on his most recent setlist from Glastonbury in 2022, the answer is 23.

To place that into perspective, when The Beatles performed in Australia in 1964, they performed 10 songs. Sir Paul has more than twice the number of Beatles songs in his solo set than The Beatles had.

Even at the last concert appearance by The Beatles in the 1966 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, The Beatles performed 11 songs, still less than half the current McCartney setlist.

The Beatles songs from the 2022 show were:

In Spite of All the Danger (1958 The Quarrymen song released on The Beatles Anthology, 1995)

Love Me Do (from Please Please Me, 1963)

I Saw Her Standing There (from Please Please Me, 1963)

I Wanna Be Your Man (from With The Beatles, 1963)

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (from Help, 1965)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Hey Jude (The Beatles single 1968)

Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)

Let It Be (from Let It Be, 1970)

I’ve Got A Feeling (from Let It Be, 1970)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 11 August (times staggered, see below)

Wednesday 18 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1.30pm ACST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 21 October

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (1pm AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 24 October

McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (11am AEST)

Ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 27 October

Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (12pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November

Heritage Bank Stadium | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 11 August (3pm AEST)

Ticketek.com.au

Proudly supported by Major Events Gold Coast

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

