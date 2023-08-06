 How Many Beatles Songs Does Paul McCartney Do Live? Expect These On The Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

How Many Beatles Songs Does Paul McCartney Do Live? Expect These On The Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2023

in News

For those who haven’t been to a Paul McCartney show before and wondering how many Beatles songs he does, based on his most recent setlist from Glastonbury in 2022, the answer is 23.

To place that into perspective, when The Beatles performed in Australia in 1964, they performed 10 songs. Sir Paul has more than twice the number of Beatles songs in his solo set than The Beatles had.

Even at the last concert appearance by The Beatles in the 1966 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, The Beatles performed 11 songs, still less than half the current McCartney setlist.

The Beatles songs from the 2022 show were:

In Spite of All the Danger (1958 The Quarrymen song released on The Beatles Anthology, 1995)
Love Me Do (from Please Please Me, 1963)
I Saw Her Standing There (from Please Please Me, 1963)
I Wanna Be Your Man (from With The Beatles, 1963)
Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)
I’ve Just Seen A Face (from Help, 1965)
Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)
Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)
Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Hey Jude (The Beatles single 1968)
Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)
Let It Be (from Let It Be, 1970)
I’ve Got A Feeling (from Let It Be, 1970)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 11 August (times staggered, see below)

Wednesday 18 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 11 August (1.30pm ACST)
Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 21 October
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 11 August (1pm AEST)
Ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 24 October
McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 11 August (11am AEST)
Ticketmaster.com.au

 Friday 27 October
Allianz Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 11 August (10am AEST)
Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 11 August (12pm AEST)
Ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November
Heritage Bank Stadium | Gold Coast, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 11 August (3pm AEST)
Ticketek.com.au
Proudly supported by Major Events Gold Coast

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Buffy St Marie Power In The Blood
Buffy Sainte-Marie Has Announced Her Retirement from Performance

Legendary Canadian indigenous folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced her retirement from performing.

2 hours ago
Beatles Red and Blue albums
Penn Jillette Confirms Details of Upcoming Beatles Song

The final song for The Beatles is definitely on the way. Penn Jillette of comedy duo Penn & Teller has heard the song and talked about it in his recent Podcast.

3 days ago
Kevin Borich Duets
Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Australian Dates For Got Back Unveiled

Frontier Touring have officially announced dates for the Paul McCartney Got Back tour in Australia.

5 days ago
Beatles Red and Blue albums
Expanded Beatles Red and Blue Albums Expected To Be The Next Official Reissue

Beatles fans are on standby for the announcement of an expanded ‘1962-1966’ (The Red Album) and ‘1967-1970’ (The Blue Album).

6 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Frontier Touring Drop Another Paul McCartney Tour Hint

Frontier Touring have posted another Paul McCartney tour hint on their socials with a photo of a building in Melbourne stating ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’.

6 days ago
Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman
US Senate Declares Tony Bennett Day

The United States Senate has declared 3 August as Tony Bennett Day.

7 days ago