 Ian Moss Adds Dates Through To June 2024 - Noise11.com
Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson

Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Winston Robinson

Ian Moss Adds Dates Through To June 2024

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2023

in News

Ian Moss has extended the Rivers Run Dry tour into 2024 with dates added through into June.

The new dates will give Mossy fans in regional Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland to see the Cold Chisel legend for the first time in their town. There is also a Bluesfest spot there in the middle. The Noise11 review

General public tickets go on sale at 9.00am (local times) tomorrow, Thursday, 5 October from ianmoss.com.au/tour.

All solo shows unless otherwise specified

2023

Saturday 23 October 2023: Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW #
Friday 27 October 2023: Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC +
Saturday 28 October 2023: Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, Hamilton VIC +
Frida, 3 November 2023: Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW *
Saturday 4 November 2023: The Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC *
Friday 8 December 2023: Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC *
Saturday 9 December 2023: Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC *
Friday 15 December 2023: The Wedge, Sale VIC *
Saturday 16 December 2023: Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC *

With Special Guests: Didirri * | Mikk # | Flynn Gurry +

Tickets on sale now from ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues

2024

Thursday 25 January – The Longyard Hotel, Tamworth NSW (with band)
Friday, 9 February – Canberra Playhouse, Canberra, ACT < Saturday, 10 February - Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven NSW < Friday, 16 February - Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA ^ Friday, 23 February - Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC ** Saturday, 24 February - Geelong Arts Centre Story House, Geelong VIC ** Friday, 1 March - Dubbo Regional Theatre, Dubbo NSW < Saturday, 2 March - Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW < Friday, 8 March - The Art House, Wyong NSW ## Saturday, 9 March - Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, Goulburn NSW ## Saturday, 16 March – Tunes On The Green, Hay NSW (with band) Friday, 22 March - Brolga Theatre, Maryborough QLD >
Saturday, 23 March – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg QLD >
Saturday, 30 March – Byron Bay Bluesfest, Byron Bay, NSW (with band)
Friday, 5 April – Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains NSW < Saturday, 6 April - Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW < Wednesday, 10 April – The Gov, Adelaide, SA ** Friday, 12 April - Wendouree Performing Arts Centre, Wendouree VIC ** Saturday, 13 April - Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier SA ** Wednesday, 17 April - Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW < Friday, 19 April - Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC < Saturday, 20 April - Chaffey Theatre, Renmark SA ** Friday, 26 April - The J Theatre, Noosa QLD ## Saturday, 27 April - Heritage Bank Auditorium, Toowoomba QLD ## Friday, 10 May - Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland QLD ## Saturday, 11 May - Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich QLD ## Friday, 17 May - Anita's Theatre, Thirroul NSW ++ Saturday, 18 May - Brighton Lakes Recreation and Golf Club, Moorebank NSW Friday, 24 May - Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW ++ Saturday, 25 May - Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW ++ Friday, 31 May - Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD *** Saturday, 1 June - Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD *** With Special Guests: Raechel Whitchurch < | Lachlan Edwards ++ | Callum Wylie ** Dingo Music ## | Melody Moko > | Codee-Lee • | Tullara ***

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

