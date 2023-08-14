 Ian Moss Wraps 45 Years Of Australian Music History In Rivers Run Dry Show - Noise11.com
Ian Moss Wraps 45 Years Of Australian Music History In Rivers Run Dry Show

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2023

in News

It is pretty incredible that in the round two hours Ian Moss performs his ‘Rivers Run Dry’ show, music fans are treated to 45 years of Australian music history.

The foundation of the Ian Moss sounds is Blues and Soul. The music that inspired Ian at the start of Cold Chisel is still the formula he works to today so in presenting those 45 years of the Ian Moss and Cold Chisel catalogues, there is a timelessness to the set. It doesn’t sound like an “oldie’ when Ian performs Chisel’s 1978 epic ‘One Long Day’ and it doesn’t sound like new music when Ian performs ‘Nullabour Plain’. It just sounds like Ian.

The new album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ is some of Ian Moss’ best work. ‘Nullabour Plain’ would not have been out of place on 1980’s ‘East’ and ‘Choir Girl’ would have slotted right in on ‘Rivers Run Dry’.

That made the new songs from ‘Rivers Run Dry’ relevant and welcome. It is not like “the old days” anymore when artists played six nights a week and could rotate and shuffle every song from an album. It is now common for most songs of an album to go unplayed live. Ian is showcasing half of the ‘Rivers Run Dry’ album for this tour and depending on the night and the availability of guests, there may be more along the way.

At the first show in Brisbane, Ian rolled out the Stevie Wonder cover from the new album because the special guest from the record, his son Julian, was at the show. Fingers crossed for appearances from Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley at future shows.
Right now Ian is playing theatre shows to launch the ‘Rivers Run Dry album. After this initial launch, new shows are expected to be added across the country.

The setlist from Ian’s first show in Melbourne on 11 August was:

Rivers Run Dry (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Such a Beautiful Thing (from Matchbook, 1989)
Out of the Fire (from Matchbook, 1989)
If Another Day (Love Rewards Its Own) (from Ian Moss, 2018)
One Long Day (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)
I Miss You in the Night (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Open Your Eyes (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
My Baby (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
Nullarbor Plain (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Never Before (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
Hold On (To What We Got) (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
The Wish (from Rivers Run Dry, 2023)
Telephone Booth (from Matchbook, 1989)
Tucker’s Daughter (from Matchbook, 1989)

Encore:
Mr Rain (from Matchbook, 1989)
Georgia (On My Mind) (from Cold Chisel, The Barking Spiders Live, 1983)
Bow River (from Cold Chisel, Circus Animals, 1982)

‘Rivers Run Dry’ was released today, 21 July 2023.

Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry next show:
Friday, 18 August 2023: The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Ian will also perform his Solo & Acoustic shows from 21 October starting in Port Macquarie.

