 Ian Moss, The Cruel Sea, Rickie Lee Jones Added To Bluesfest - Noise11.com
Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson

Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Winston Robinson

Ian Moss, The Cruel Sea, Rickie Lee Jones Added To Bluesfest

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Bluesfest have announced Part 2 of the 2024 line-up with Ian Moss, The Cruel Sea, Tim Finn and Rickie Lee Jones leading the charge.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Taj Mahal, Dan Sultan and The Whitlams Black Stump Band.

The line-up also features Coterie, Playing For Change Band, Lisa Hunt’s ‘Forever Soul’, Jackie Venson, Wilsn, Caravana Sun, and Women of Soul Collective also round off the announcement.

The first Bluesfest announcement features Jack Jones, Tom Jones, The Teskey Brothers, Elvis Costello, Peter Garrett and Tommy Emmanuel.

Bluesfest is on 28 March to 1 April at Byron Bay.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Ian Moss, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Jamieson Photo credit: Lindsay Moller
Phil Jamieson Is Going Out Solo and Acoustic In 2024

Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson is going out solo for 2024 with a month of gigs from 11 January to 11 February 2024.

13 hours ago
Casey Barnes
2023 Groundwater Country Music Festival Line-up Revealed

The line-up for the Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast has been announced with headliner Lee Kernaghan joined by Casey Barnes, Amber Lawrence and Asleep At The Wheel for the 2023 event.

16 hours ago
Silverchair at Big Day Out 2002 photo by Ros O'Gorman
ABC Removes All Silverchair Songs From Australian Story So Part Two Can Stream

Days after the first episode of the two-part Silverchair Australian Story program was removed from the ABC’s streaming service iView, the ABC has covered its tracks by taking out all unlicensed Silverchair music from part two so the second half can stream. Part one at this stage has not been re-edited.

1 day ago
Kingswood God Already Knows
Kingswood Prepare For Second Country Album ‘Tale of G.C. Townes’

Melbourne rock band Kingwood will release a second country album ‘Tale of G.C Townes’ with a new song ‘God Already Knows’ already out there just seven months after the previous album ‘Home’.

2 days ago
Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daniel Johns Explains Why Silverchair Australian Story Episode Was Pulled From iView

Former Silverchair singer Daniel Johns has gone public with his reasons for having the Australian Story Silverchair episode taking down from ABC TV’s streaming service iView.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Plans A Giant Party for Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue can't wait to "party" during her Las Vegas residency.

3 days ago
Victor Stranges and the Futurists
Dave Leslie of Baby Animals Joins Victor Stranges To Perform The Music of Elvis Costello

Baby Animals guitarist Dave Leslie will be joining Victor Stranges & The Futurists when they perform The Songs of Elvis Costello on 8 October in Melbourne.

5 days ago