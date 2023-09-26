Ian Moss, The Cruel Sea, Rickie Lee Jones Added To Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Bluesfest have announced Part 2 of the 2024 line-up with Ian Moss, The Cruel Sea, Tim Finn and Rickie Lee Jones leading the charge.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Taj Mahal, Dan Sultan and The Whitlams Black Stump Band.

The line-up also features Coterie, Playing For Change Band, Lisa Hunt’s ‘Forever Soul’, Jackie Venson, Wilsn, Caravana Sun, and Women of Soul Collective also round off the announcement.

The first Bluesfest announcement features Jack Jones, Tom Jones, The Teskey Brothers, Elvis Costello, Peter Garrett and Tommy Emmanuel.

Bluesfest is on 28 March to 1 April at Byron Bay.

