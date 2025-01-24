Ice Cube To Perform In Sydney and Melbourne In March - Noise11.com

Ice Cube will play two Australian shows for Melbourne and Sydney in March 2025.

The news comes following the November 2024 released of Ice Cube’s 11th solo album ‘Man Down’ which features guest appearances from from B-Real, E-40, IshaDon, J-Dee, K-Major, Kurupt, Mike Epps, October London, Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and Xzibit.

ICE CUBE – AUSTRALIA 2025

ICC THEATRE, SYDNEY – FRIDAY MARCH 7

SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL, MELBOURNE – SUNDAY MARCH 9

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 AT 11AM

Partner Presale: Tue 28 Jan, 11am > Thu 30 Jan, 10am

My Live Nation Presale: Thu 30 Jan, 11am > Fri 31 Jan, 10am

All times are local.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

