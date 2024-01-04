 Iggy Azalea Says She Is Done With the Music Industry - Noise11.com
Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Says She Is Done With the Music Industry

by Music-News.com on January 5, 2024

Iggy Azalea has seemingly quit the music industry.

Iggy told her followers on X on Wednesday that she has stopped work on her next album because she wants to pursue other creative interests.

“In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that (sic).”

Iggy continued, “That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds (sic) focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

Iggy, who was working on her fourth album, explained that she resisted changing careers at first because she doesn’t want to be seen “as someone who quits” or reinforce the idea that she was “bullied away from music”.

Iggy concluded her post, “I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated – I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope youll (sic) understand.”

Iggy told her followers she would soon share some of the creative projects she has been working on.

