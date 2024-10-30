Iggy Pop To Release Live Album ‘Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023’ - Noise11.com

Iggy Pop performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival on 6 July 2023. That show will be his live album.
“I give something extra every time I do Montreux Jazz. In ’23 it was deep cuts like Mass Production, Endless Sea, Five Foot One and a hell of a lot of sweat.” – Iggy Pop
The concert will also be available as a Blu-Ray.
‘Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023’ will be released 24 January 2025.
Track Listing:
1.) Rune*
2.) Five Foot One
3.) T.V. Eye
4.) Modern Day Ripoff
5.) Raw Power
6.) Gimme Danger
7.) The Passenger
8.) Lust for Life
9.) Endless Sea
10.) Death Trip
11.) Sick of You
12.) I Wanna Be Your Dog
13.) Search and Destroy
14.) Mass Production
15.) Nightclubbing
16.) Down on the Street
17.) Loose
18.) Frenzy
