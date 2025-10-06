 Ike Turner Jr, Son of Tina and Ike Turner, Dies Aged 67 - Noise11.com
Ike Turner Jr, Son of Tina and Ike Turner, Dies Aged 67

by Noise11.com on October 6, 2025

in News

Ike Turner Jr, the son of legendary duo Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has died at the age of 67 in Los Angeles following kidney failure. His death was confirmed by his cousin, Jacqueline Bullock, who said the musician had been in declining health for some time and suffered from serious heart issues and a recent stroke.

Born in 1958 to Ike Turner and his then-wife Lorraine Taylor, Ike Jr was adopted by Tina Turner after her marriage to Ike Sr. in 1962. Alongside his brother Michael, he became part of one of music’s most influential families.

Bullock paid tribute to her cousin, describing him as “more than a cousin, but a brother,” and remembered his lifelong dedication to music. “From an early age, his talents were evident, there wasn’t an instrument he didn’t want to play,” she said. “He started out on the drums, but his mother Tina insisted he dismantle his drum kit after every session, so he moved to the keyboards. He was a natural.”

Like both of his famous parents, Ike Turner Jr’s life revolved around music. He became an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, producer and sound engineer, inheriting his father’s technical ear and his mother’s performance instinct.

He was instrumental in the running of Bolic Sound Studios, the state-of-the-art recording facility established by Ike Sr. in the early 1970s. The studio became a hub for R&B and rock acts of the era, hosting everyone from Little Richard to Frank Zappa.

Ike Jr followed in his father’s footsteps as a studio hand and musician, eventually working on Risin’ With The Blues, Ike Sr’s final album, which won the 2007 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album. The win was a rare moment of celebration in the often-troubled Turner family story, marking a late recognition of the musical talent that ran deep through its bloodline.

Outside the studio, Ike Jr also performed with his tribute outfit The Love Thang Band, playing keys and occasionally drums alongside singer Sweet Randi Love.

The Turner family’s history has been one of both brilliance and turbulence. Ike Sr’s volatile relationship with Tina Turner – and her eventual escape from it – became one of music’s most well-known stories of survival and reinvention. Tina’s solo comeback in the 1980s transformed her into one of the most successful live performers in the world, while Ike Sr’s career and reputation never recovered before his death in 2007 from a cocaine overdose.

Ike Jr grew up in the shadow of both parents’ fame and conflict. In later interviews, he described a chaotic childhood shaped by life on the road and time spent in the studio from a young age. He said his father took him out of school at 13 to help manage recording sessions and count tour profits – a crash course in the realities of the music business.

Although Tina Turner raised him as her own, their relationship became strained over the years. Ike Jr said in later life that he had not spoken to his mother for many years before her death in 2023. Despite this, he often expressed admiration for her success and said she was “the only mother I’ve ever known.”

Ike Turner Jr’s death adds another chapter to a family story marked by both greatness and tragedy. His brother Craig, Tina’s eldest son, died by suicide in 2018, and his younger brother Ronnie passed away in 2022. His father, Ike Sr, died in 2007, and his mother, Tina, passed away in 2023 at her home in Switzerland after a long illness.

In his final years, Ike Jr’s health declined significantly. He suffered from heart complications and, shortly before his mother’s passing, was arrested on drug possession charges in Texas. Despite his struggles, he remained musically active, performing locally and producing independent projects until his health worsened.

