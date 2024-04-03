 Incubus Play First Show For 2024 Australia/New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied

Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied

Incubus Play First Show For 2024 Australia/New Zealand Tour

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2024

in News

Incubus and Live have a few shows in New Zealand this week before they hit Australia for the Lookout Festival, starting Saturday in Queensland.

There were a few surprise cover in the Incubus set in Christchurch 2 April. The Beatles, Bowie and Portishead got a placement with ‘Come Together’, ‘Let’s Dance’ and Glory Box’. Consider this a sampler of what we might expect in Queensland on Saturday and throughout the Lookout festival show.

The focal point of the Incubus set is the big album’ ‘Morning View’, which they recently recorded to mark its 20th anniversary.

Incubus, 2 April, 2024, Christchurch, New Zealand

Quicksand (from Little Grenades, 2006)
Nice to Know You (from Morning View, 2001)
Anna Molly (from Little Grenades, 2006)
Stellar (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Sick Sad Little World (from A Crow Left Of The Murder, 2004)
Circles (from Morning View, 2001)
The Warmth (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Pardon Me (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Karma, Come Back (from Trust Fall: Side B EP, 2020)
Come Together (The Beatles cover)
Are You In? (from Morning View, 2001)
Vitamin (from S.C.I.E.N.C.E, 1997)
Glory Box (Portishead cover)
Echo (from Morning View, 2001)
Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)
Drive (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Wish You Were Here (from Morning View, 2001)

LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
BIRDS OF TOKYO, ESKIMO JOE, THE SUPERJESUS

~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Saturday 6th April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday 7th April
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday 13th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday 20th April
Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE-UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Tuesday 9th April
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Wednesday 10th April
Thursday 11th April sold out
The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday 14th April sold out
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday 17th April
The Drive, Adelaide SA

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/lookout-2024/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce Cowboy Carter
It Looks Like Beyoncé Has Covered Dolly Parton

Beyoncé has released a tracklisting for her upcoming album ‘Cowboy Carter'.

6 days ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Confirms Diddy Doco

50 Cent has confirmed he will release a documentary detailing the sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

7 days ago
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Brandon Boyd Says Incubus Were Three Albums Deep When They Found Their Sound

Incubus released their first album ‘Fungus Amongus’ in 1995 and second ‘S.C.I.E.N.C.E.’ in 1997. Both stiffed. At that point it looked like it wasn’t going to happen for the band … but then it did. Brandon Boyd

7 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift’s Father Will Not Be Charged By Australian Police

Australian police will not be pursuing charges against Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift over an alleged clash with a photographer in Sydney.

March 27, 2024
Jason Singh
Jason Singh Wins Two Year Taxiride Trade Mark Battle Against Fellow Band Members

Taxiride co-founder Jason Singh has won a two-year legal battle against fellow bandmates Tim Watson and Tim Wild over the Taxiride Trade Mark.

March 26, 2024
Bjorn Again To Head Back To The UK

ABBA tribute show Björn Again is heading to Hampton Court Palace Festival on Saturday 15 June.

March 26, 2024
The Cat Empire photo supplied by MSO
The Cat Empire To Perform Melbourne and Sydney Orchestra Shows

The Cat Empire will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in August and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in September.

March 25, 2024