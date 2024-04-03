Incubus Play First Show For 2024 Australia/New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Incubus and Live have a few shows in New Zealand this week before they hit Australia for the Lookout Festival, starting Saturday in Queensland.
There were a few surprise cover in the Incubus set in Christchurch 2 April. The Beatles, Bowie and Portishead got a placement with ‘Come Together’, ‘Let’s Dance’ and Glory Box’. Consider this a sampler of what we might expect in Queensland on Saturday and throughout the Lookout festival show.
The focal point of the Incubus set is the big album’ ‘Morning View’, which they recently recorded to mark its 20th anniversary.
Incubus, 2 April, 2024, Christchurch, New Zealand
Quicksand (from Little Grenades, 2006)
Nice to Know You (from Morning View, 2001)
Anna Molly (from Little Grenades, 2006)
Stellar (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Sick Sad Little World (from A Crow Left Of The Murder, 2004)
Circles (from Morning View, 2001)
The Warmth (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Pardon Me (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Karma, Come Back (from Trust Fall: Side B EP, 2020)
Come Together (The Beatles cover)
Are You In? (from Morning View, 2001)
Vitamin (from S.C.I.E.N.C.E, 1997)
Glory Box (Portishead cover)
Echo (from Morning View, 2001)
Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)
Drive (from Make Yourself, 1999)
Wish You Were Here (from Morning View, 2001)
LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
BIRDS OF TOKYO, ESKIMO JOE, THE SUPERJESUS
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~
Saturday 6th April
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Sunday 7th April
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Saturday 13th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Saturday 20th April
Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA
ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
LINE-UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~
Tuesday 9th April
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Wednesday 10th April
Thursday 11th April sold out
The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Sunday 14th April sold out
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
Wednesday 17th April
The Drive, Adelaide SA
https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/lookout-2024/
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE