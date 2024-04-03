Incubus Play First Show For 2024 Australia/New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Incubus and Live have a few shows in New Zealand this week before they hit Australia for the Lookout Festival, starting Saturday in Queensland.

There were a few surprise cover in the Incubus set in Christchurch 2 April. The Beatles, Bowie and Portishead got a placement with ‘Come Together’, ‘Let’s Dance’ and Glory Box’. Consider this a sampler of what we might expect in Queensland on Saturday and throughout the Lookout festival show.

The focal point of the Incubus set is the big album’ ‘Morning View’, which they recently recorded to mark its 20th anniversary.

Incubus, 2 April, 2024, Christchurch, New Zealand

Quicksand (from Little Grenades, 2006)

Nice to Know You (from Morning View, 2001)

Anna Molly (from Little Grenades, 2006)

Stellar (from Make Yourself, 1999)

Sick Sad Little World (from A Crow Left Of The Murder, 2004)

Circles (from Morning View, 2001)

The Warmth (from Make Yourself, 1999)

Pardon Me (from Make Yourself, 1999)

Karma, Come Back (from Trust Fall: Side B EP, 2020)

Come Together (The Beatles cover)

Are You In? (from Morning View, 2001)

Vitamin (from S.C.I.E.N.C.E, 1997)

Glory Box (Portishead cover)

Echo (from Morning View, 2001)

Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)

Drive (from Make Yourself, 1999)

Wish You Were Here (from Morning View, 2001)

LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024

LINE UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)

BIRDS OF TOKYO, ESKIMO JOE, THE SUPERJESUS

~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Saturday 6th April

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday 7th April

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday 13th April

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday 20th April

Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024

LINE-UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)

~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Tuesday 9th April

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Wednesday 10th April

Thursday 11th April sold out

The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday 14th April sold out

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday 17th April

The Drive, Adelaide SA

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/lookout-2024/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

