Iron Maiden Burning Ambition Documentary Set For Global Cinema Release - Noise11.com

Iron Maiden Burning Ambition Documentary Set For Global Cinema Release

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2026

Universal Pictures International will bring the definitive Iron Maiden career-spanning film Burning Ambition to cinemas this May.

Universal Pictures International has officially confirmed the theatrical release of the highly anticipated feature documentary, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition. The film, which offers a definitive look at one of the most storied careers in heavy metal history, is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide starting May 7, 2026.

Directed by Malcolm Venville, known for Churchill At War, and produced by Dominic Freeman, who previously worked on the Depeche Mode film Spirits In The Forest, the feature-length documentary meticulously charts the five-decade odyssey of Iron Maiden. The production was granted unprecedented access to official band archives, providing an intimate look at the group’s uncompromising vision.

The story of Iron Maiden began in East London in 1975, founded by bassist Steve Harris. Over the ensuing fifty years, the band grew from playing small London pubs to becoming global pioneers of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. To date, Iron Maiden has released 17 studio albums, sold over 100 million records, and performed nearly 2,500 concerts across 64 countries.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition features exclusive, on-camera reflections from the band members themselves, including Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson, Adrian Smith, Dave Murray, Janick Gers, and Nicko McBrain, along with long-time manager Rod Smallwood. The film also includes all-new animated sequences of the band’s legendary mascot, Eddie.

Beyond the band, the documentary is bolstered by insights from a diverse array of high-profile admirers. Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and Public Enemy leader Chuck D provide commentary on the vast influence Iron Maiden has had on music, global culture, and their dedicated “army” of fans across multiple generations.

The cinematic event arrives at a peak moment for the band as they continue their massive Run For Your Lives World Tour. This 50th-anniversary trek recently featured a triumphant homecoming performance at London Stadium, located just miles from their original East End roots and the home of Steve Harris’ beloved West Ham United.

“This whole tour has been such great fun,” frontman Bruce Dickinson said of the current run of shows. “I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too!”

The momentum is set to continue throughout 2026 with more than 50 shows scheduled worldwide. A major highlight of the year will be EddFest, a unique one-day celebration taking place at the historic Knebworth Park on July 11. The event will feature a “Maiden World” experience, including a walkthrough museum of the band’s history, Eddie-themed fairground rides, and live performances from bands with connections to the Iron Maiden family.

Manager Rod Smallwood noted that Knebworth Park was chosen specifically to provide the space required for such a groundbreaking event. He described the festival as an expansion of the “Eddie Dive Bar” concept used on previous tours, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the camaraderie of the Maiden community.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition promises to be the ultimate visual testament to a band that has remained fiercely independent for half a century. To accompany the announcement, the production revealed striking key artwork by renowned artist Albert “Akirant” Quirantes, offering the first visual glimpse into the documentary.

Tickets for the cinema screenings will be available for purchase starting March 18 via the film’s official website.

