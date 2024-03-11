 Bruce Dickinson Solo Album ‘The Mandrake Project’ Debut Top 10 Physical In Australia - Noise11.com
Bruce Dickinson Solo Album ‘The Mandrake Project’ Debut Top 10 Physical In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2024

Bruce Dickinson fans in Australia have chosen the physical disc over streaming with Bruce’s ‘The Mandrake Project’ debuting at no 6 on the Physical album chart and at no 17 on the Vinyl chart.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Bruce Dickinson:

‘The Mandrake Project’ is the seventh solo album for Dickinson and his first solo album since ‘Tyranny of Souls’ in 2005.

Bruce told Noise11 track one ‘Afterglow of Ragnarok’ as not only the opening track of the album but also the first single. “That’s why I wanted it to be track number one. I wanted people to sit up and go “wow”, basically. There was a variety of tracks it could have been. We could have picked ‘Many Doors To Hell’, for example, the second track. It is very convention, almost like Scorpions-like riff, but for me that would give the wrong impression of the record. I want people to go “wow, whats the record going to sound like if this track sounds like Ragnarok whats the rest of it going to sound like. The answer is you have no idea what it sounds like. If you put out something like ‘Many Doors To Hell’ people will go, “oh year, I know what the rest of this will sound like. I’m not interested”. But ‘Ragnarok’ has got peoples attention”.

‘Afterglow of Ragnarok’ earned 1.1m streams in its first three months on YouTube but fans are proving they would rather “own” Bruce Dickinson music than stream it, which is evident in the charts.

‘The Mandrake’ Project also debuted at no 3 in the UK chart and at no 1in Sweden and Germany.

