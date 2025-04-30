Metallica To Release 15 Disc ‘Load’ Box Set - Noise11.com

Metallica have a massive 15 disc ‘Load’ reissue on the way. ‘Load’, released in 1996, was the sixth Metallica album.

Singles off the album were ‘Until It Sleeps’, ‘Hero of the Day’, ‘Mama Said’ and ‘King Nothing’.

‘Load’ was a number one album in Australia, USA and the UK. It was the 21st biggest seller of 1996 in Australia

The ‘Load’ and ‘Reload’ (1997) albums were also the last Metallica albums with bass player Jason Newsted, who had been with the band since the fourth album in 1988 ‘And Justice For All’.

About the Load box

With 301 total tracks (245 unreleased) and weighing in at over ten pounds, the limited edition deluxe numbered box set of Load includes:

• Load (Remastered) on 180-gram double LP and CD

• “Mama Said” picture disc

• Three live LPs

• 15 CDs

• Four DVDs featuring unreleased content (live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc)

• MP3 download card of all audio

• Two tour laminates

• 11″ x 17″ Lollapalooza poster

• Pushead patch

• 8″ x 10″ Rolling Stone Magazine cover print

• Five-pack of guitar/bass picks

• Pack of 14 Rorschach Test cards

• Lyric folder and sheets

• 128-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos + stories from those who were there

The ‘Load’ box will be released on June 13, 2025.

CD 1 – LOAD (REMASTERED)

1. Ain’t My Bitch (Remastered)

2. 2 x 4 (Remastered)

3. The House Jack Built (Remastered)

4. Until It Sleeps (Remastered)

5. King Nothing (Remastered)

6. Hero of the Day (Remastered)

7. Bleeding Me (Remastered)

8. Cure (Remastered)

9. Poor Twisted Me (Remastered)

10. Wasting My Hate (Remastered)

11. Mama Said (Remastered)

12. Thorn Within (Remastered)

13. Ronnie (Remastered)

14. The Outlaw Torn (Remastered)

CD 2 – SHADOWCAST (DISC 1)

1. Riff Tape Intro

2. Bitch (“Ain’t My Bitch” Riff)

3. 2 x 4 (Riff)

4. 2 x 4 (Riff II)

5. Jack (“The House Jack Built” Riff)

6. Jack (“The House Jack Built” Riff II)

7. Load (“King Nothing” Riff)

8. Mouldy (“Hero of the Day” Riff)

9. Boss (“Bleeding Me” Riff)

10. Boss (“Bleeding Me” Riff II)

11. Believe (“Cure” Riff)

12. Believe (“Cure” Riff II)

13. Believe (“Cure” Riff III)

14. Streamline (“Wasting My Hate” Riff)

15. Streamline (“Wasting My Hate” Riff II)

16. NC-17 (“Thorn Within” Riff)

17. NC-17 (“Thorn Within” Riff II)

18. Ronnie (Jam)

19. Outlaw (“The Outlaw Torn” Riff)

20. Streamline (“Wasting My Hate” Demo)

21. Load (“King Nothing” Demo)

22. 2 x 4 (Demo)

23. Mouldy (“Hero of the Day” Demo)

24. NC-17 (“Thorn Within” Demo)

25. Jack (“The House Jack Built” Demo)

26. Believe (“Cure” Demo)

27. Dusty (“Poor Twisted Me” Demo)

28. Ronnie (Demo)

29. Outlaw (“The Outlaw Torn” Demo)

CD 3 – SHADOWCAST (DISC 2)

1. Bitch (“Ain’t My Bitch” Demo)

2. Boss (“Bleeding Me” Demo)

3. Mama (“Mama Said” Demo)

4. Boss (“Bleeding Me” Vocal Idea)

5. Thorn Within (Guilty) (“Thorn Within” Vocal Idea)

6. Egypt (“The House Jack Built” Vocal Idea)

7. Mama (“Mama Said” Vocal Idea)

8. The Blue and The Gray (and the Red) (“Ronnie” Vocal Idea)

9. Poor Twizted Me (“Poor Twisted Me” Vocal Idea)

10. F.O.B.D. (“Until It Sleeps” Vocal Idea)

11. Bitch (“Ain’t My Bitch” Take 15)

12. Streamline (“Wasting My Hate” Take 5)

CD 4 – SHADOWCAST (DISC 3)

1. 2 x 4 (Take 16)

2. NC-17 (“Thorn Within” Take 18)

3. Believe (“Cure” Take 14)

4. Load (“King Nothing” Take 16)

5. Jack (“The House Jack Built” Take 16)

6. Dusty (“Poor Twisted Me” Take 12)

7. Ronny (“Ronnie” Take 16)

8. Boss (“Bleeding Me” Take 9)

9. Mouldy (“Hero of the Day” Take 16)

10. Outlaw (“The Outlaw Torn” Take 12)

11. Mama (“Mama Said” Take 15)

12. F.O.B.D. (“Until It Sleeps” Take 7)

13. Mama (“Mama Said” New Arrangement Take 7)

CD 5 – SHADOWCAST (DISC 4)

1. Streamline (“Wasting My Hate” Original Arrangement Rough Mix)

2. Jack (“The House Jack Built” Original Arrangement Rough Mix)

3. Bitch (“Ain’t My Bitch” Original Arrangement Rough Mix)

4. 2 x 4 (Original Arrangement Rough Mix)

5. Load (“King Nothing” Original Arrangement Rough Mix)

6. Believe (“Cure” Original Arrangement Rough Mix)

7. 2 x 4 (Re-Edit Version 1 Rough Mix)

8. Dusty (“Poor Twisted Me” Vocal Comp Rough Mix)

9. NC-17 (“Thorn Within” Scratch Vocal Rough Mix)

10. Jack (“The House Jack Built” Re-Edit Version 1 Rough Mix)

11. Streamline (“Wasting My Hate” Edit Version 1 Rough Mix)

12. Mouldy (“Hero of the Day” Scratch Vocal Rough Mix)

13. F.O.B.D. (“Until It Sleeps” Rough Chorus Vocal Idea Mix)

14. Believe (“Cure” Kirk Solo Comp 1 Rough Mix)

CD 6 – SHADOWCAST (DISC 5)

1. Load (“King Nothing” Kirk Solo Comp 2 Rough Mix)

2. Bitch (“Ain’t My Bitch” Original Ending Alternate Mix)

3. Mouldy (“Hero of the Day” Instrumental Mix)

4. Boss (“Bleeding Me” Lead Vocal Comp Rough Mix)

5. Mama (“Mama Said” Acoustics Only Alternate Mix)

6. Ronnie (Instrumental Rough Mix)

7. Streamline (“Wasting My Hate” Fraze Slam Mix)

8. Mama (“Mama Said” No Band Alternate Mix)

9. Load (“King Nothing” Lead Vocal Comp Rough Mix)

10. Ronnie (Vocal Comp Rough Mix)

11. Jack (“The House Jack Built” More FX Alternate Mix)

12. Outlaw (“The Outlaw Torn” Outlaw of Torn Vocal Tag Alternate Mix)

CD 7 – B-SIDES & RARITIES

The Whole Motörhead-ache Mess

1. Overkill

2. Damage Case

3. Stone Dead Forever

4. Too Late Too Late

5. The Chase is Better Than the Catch

6. (We Are) The Road Crew/Overkill (Reprise)

Alternate Edits

1. Mama Said (Radio Edit)

2. The Outlaw Torn (No More Manufacturing Limits!)

The Remixes That Should Not Be

1. Until It Sleeps (Herman Melville Mix)

2. Hero of the Day (Outta B-Sides Mix)

3. King Nothing (Tepid Mix)

4. Hero of the Day (Unreleased Aux Mix)

Misc. Shit

1. Mama Said (Live on Later…with Jools Holland)

CD 8 – ESCAPE FROM THE STUDIO ’95 (DISC 1)

1. The Ecstasy of Gold

2. Breadfan (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

3. Master of Puppets (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

4. Wherever I May Roam (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

5. The God That Failed (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

6. Fade to Black (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

7. 2 x 4 (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

8. Kill/Ride Medley (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

9. Bass Doodle (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

10. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

11. Devil’s Dance (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

12. Donington Jam (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

13. Creeping Death (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

CD 9 – ESCAPE FROM THE STUDIO ’95 (DISC 2)

1. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

2. Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

3. Guitar Solo (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

4. Nothing Else Matters (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

5. Sad But True (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

6. One (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

7. Last Caress (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

8. Seek & Destroy (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

9. Enter Sandman (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

10. So What (Live at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England – August 26th, 1995)

11. 2 x 4 (Live at Astoria 2, London, England – August 23rd, 1995)

12. Devil’s Dance (Live at Astoria 2, London, England – August 23rd, 1995)

CD 10 – CLUB SHOWS & REHEARSALS (DISC 1)

1. Intro Jam (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

2. So What (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

3. Creeping Death (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

4. Sad But True (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

5. Ain’t My Bitch (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

6. Whiplash (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

7. Fade to Black (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

8. King Nothing (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

9. One (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

10. Until It Sleeps (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

11. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

12. Wherever I May Roam (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

CD 11 – CLUB SHOWS & REHEARSALS (DISC 2)

1. Nothing Else Matters (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

2. Enter Sandman (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

3. Encore Jam (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

4. Last Caress (w/ Jim Martin) (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

5. Master of Puppets (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

6. Overkill (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

7. Motorbreath (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996)

Poor Rehearsing Me (August ’96)

1. Wasting My Hate (Hun Sound Rehearsal)

2. The House Jack Built (Hun Sound Rehearsal)

WMMS Coffee Break Concert

1. Last Caress (Live at 100.7 WMMS Coffee Break Concert)

2. King Nothing (Live at 100.7 WMMS Coffee Break Concert)

3. Devil’s Dance (Live at 100.7 WMMS Coffee Break Concert)

4. Wasting My Hate (Live at 100.7 WMMS Coffee Break Concert)

5. Hero of the Day (Live at 100.7 WMMS Coffee Break Concert)

6. Whiplash (Live at 100.7 WMMS Coffee Break Concert)

7. Motorbreath (Live at 100.7 WMMS Coffee Break Concert)

CD 12 – POOR NORWEGIAN ME ’96 (DISC 1)

1. Intro Jam (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

2. So What (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

3. Creeping Death (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

4. Sad But True (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

5. Ain’t My Bitch (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

6. Whiplash (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

7. Bleeding Me (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

8. King Nothing (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

9. One (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

10. Wasting My Hate (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

11. Bass/Guitar Doodle (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

12. Nothing Else Matters (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

13. Until It Sleeps (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

14. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

CD 13 – POOR NORWEGIAN ME ’96 (DISC 2)

1. Wherever I May Roam (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

2. Fade to Black (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

3. Seek & Destroy/Fight Fire with Fire (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

4. Encore Jam (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

5. Last Caress (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

6. Master of Puppets (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

7. Enter Sandman (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

8. Encore Jam #2 (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

9. Am I Evil? (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

10. Motorbreath (Live at Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway – November 23rd, 1996)

11. Bleeding Me (Birmingham, England Rehearsal)

12. Until It Sleeps (Birmingham, England Rehearsal)

13. The House Jack Built (Birmingham, England Rehearsal)

CD 14 – POOR TOURING ME ’96 – ’97 (DISC 1)

1. Intro Jam (Live at Rosemont Horizon, Chicago, IL – February 9th, 1997)

2. So What (Live at Forum København, Copenhagen, Denmark – November 26th, 1996)

3. Creeping Death (Live at Great Western Forum, Los Angeles, CA – December 20th, 1996)

4. Sad But True (Live at Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy – September 26th, 1996)

5. Ain’t My Bitch (Live at McNichols Sports Arena, Denver, CO – January 24th, 1997)

6. Hero of the Day (Live at Miami Arena, Miami, FL – April 19th, 1997)

7. Whiplash (Live at Point Theatre, Dublin, Ireland – October 9th, 1996)

8. Bleeding Me (Live at Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany, October 21st, 1996)

9. King Nothing (Live at Civic Arena, Pittsburgh, PA – March 26th, 1997)

10. One (Live at Saskatchewan Place, Saskatoon, SK, Canada – May 26th, 1997)

11. 2 x 4 (Live at Sportovni Hala, Prague, Czech Republic – September 9th, 1996)

12. Wasting My Hate (Live at Velódromo de Anoeta, San Sebastian, Spain – September 18th, 1996)

13. Devil’s Dance (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – March 10th ,1997)

CD 15 – POOR TOURING ME ’96 – ’97 (DISC 2)

1. Bass/Guitar Doodle (Live at Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, New Mexico – January 8th, 1997)

2. Nothing Else Matters (Live at Estádio do Restelo in Lisbon, Portugal on September 20th, 1996)

3. Until It Sleeps (Live at Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV – January 10th, 1997)

4. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Prins Van Oranjehal, Utrecht, Netherlands – November 12th, 1996)

5. Wherever I May Roam (Live at Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA – May 16th, 1997)

6. Fade to Black (Live at Centre Molson, Montreal, QC, Canada – March 28th, 1997)

7. Kill/Ride Medley (Live at Spodek, Katowice, Poland, September 8th, 1996)

8. Encore Jam (Live at Riverfront Coliseum, Cincinnati, OH – April 16th, 1997)

9. The Shortest Straw (Live at Flanders Expo, Ghent, Belgium – September 14th, 1996)

10. Master of Puppets (Live at Barrowland, Glasgow, Scotland – October 10th, 1996)

11. Enter Sandman (Live at The Omni, Atlanta, GA – April 22nd, 1997)

12. Encore Jam #2 (Live at Le Dome, Marseille, France – October 2nd, 1996)

13. Fuel (Live at Rosemont Horizon, Chicago, IL – February 9th, 1997)

14. Breadfan (Live at Seidenstickerhalle, Bielefeld, Germany – November 11th, 1996)

15. Overkill (Live at Earls Court, London, UK – October 12th, 1996)

