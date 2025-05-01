Bono: Stories of Surrender To Premiere May 30 on Apple+ - Noise11.com

Apple+ will premiere ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ on 30 May 2025.

“Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” is based on Bono’s memoir and uses footage from his book tour and one-man stage show, “Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…,”

In the doco we learn of Bon’s life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar.

Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.

The doco was made by Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick (“Summer of Soul,” “Hamilton,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia”) and produced alongside Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (upcoming “F1,” “Moonlight,” “12 Years a Slave”).

Bono executive produces with Jennifer Pitcher (“Kiss The Future”) and Kelly McNamara (“V-U2 an Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas”).

