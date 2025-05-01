 Bono: Stories of Surrender To Premiere May 30 on Apple+ - Noise11.com
Bono Surrender

Bono: Stories of Surrender To Premiere May 30 on Apple+

by Paul Cashmere on May 1, 2025

in News

Apple+ will premiere ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ on 30 May 2025.

“Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” is based on Bono’s memoir and uses footage from his book tour and one-man stage show, “Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…,”

In the doco we learn of Bon’s life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar.

Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.

The doco was made by Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick (“Summer of Soul,” “Hamilton,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia”) and produced alongside Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (upcoming “F1,” “Moonlight,” “12 Years a Slave”).

Bono executive produces with Jennifer Pitcher (“Kiss The Future”) and Kelly McNamara (“V-U2 an Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas”).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Metallica Load box set 2025
Metallica To Release 15 Disc ‘Load’ Box Set

Metallica have a massive 15 disc ‘Load’ reissue on the way. ‘Load’, released in 1996, was the sixth Metallica album.

1 day ago
Billy Idol photo by David Raccuglia
Billy Idol and Avril Lavigne Perform ‘77’ for Jimmy Kimmel

Billy Idol was joined by Avril Lavigne for a performance of ‘77’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

1 day ago
Mike Peters, The Alarm
Mike Peters of The Alarm Has Died Aged 66

The Alarm frontman Mike Peters has died after a lengthy battle with blood cancer.

1 day ago
Kate Ceberano Australian Made 2025
Kate Ceberano Expands The Australian Made 2025 Tour

Kate Ceberano will work a little longer in 2025 with additional dates added to her already bulky 2025 Australian Made tour.

2 days ago
The Dugites Live at Billboard 1981
The Dugites Live At Billboard 1981 Is The Next ARCA Release

The 49th Australian Road Crew Association release will be The Dugites Live At Billboard 1981.

2 days ago
Tina Turner Hot For You Baby
Pet Shop Boys Remix Tina Turner’s Cover of John Paul Young’s ‘Hot For You Baby’

Pet Shop Boys have reconstructed Tina Turner’s recently uncovered ‘Hot For You Baby’.

2 days ago
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman
Watch Billy Idol’s Funny Album Trailer With Avril Lavinge

Billy Idol has premiered a very funny trailer for his upcoming album with guest star Avril Lavinge starring as a kleptomaniac, actress and writer Alyssa Sabo as the clueless store customer and a bewildered Billy playing a record store employee.

5 days ago