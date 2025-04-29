 Kate Ceberano Expands The Australian Made 2025 Tour - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano Expands The Australian Made 2025 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2025

in News

Kate Ceberano will work a little longer in 2025 with additional dates added to her already bulky 2025 Australian Made tour.

New dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide will take the tour into October. 26 dates have now been announced including the prestigious hometown gig at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall.

Kate was knocked out with the reaction to the tour. “The response to this tour has blown us away,” Kate says. “It looks like I wasn’t the only one to think the time is right for a retrospective of my 40 years in Australian music — not only as a writer and a performer but as a massive fan. I’ll be singing songs I’ve had the privilege to be a part of and paying homage to some of the greats I’ve known and admired. Expect a ton of Australian classics and handpicked surprises. I can’t wait to hit the road and share my music and memories about them all.”

She is also happen to add Adelaide to the tour. “I love Adelaide, my family has a long history with SA and I have some great mates who live there, so it was a show I was determined to make happen,” she says. “I’m also stoked to add Brisbane to the line-up as well as a hometown Melbourne show at the beautiful Hamer Hall.”

Kate will perform songs from Aussie greats, I’m Talking to Divinyls, Models, INXS, Mentals, Jimmy Barnes, Sia, Icehouse, Silverchair, John Farnham, Australian Crawl, Bernard Fanning, Jimmy Little, The Church, Renee Geyer, Paul Kelly and more. She describes the Australian Made tour as “a love letter to fans”. “It’s so important for me to express my culture, my Australia, in song,” she says. “This tour is a love letter to the artists, bands, audiences, and storytellers I’ve travelled with over this vast continent for four decades. It’s a deep dive into what makes me an Australian artist: my hungry heart holding their words to my chest, making them the soundtrack to my life.”

2025 Australian Made Tour Dates

Friday 6 June – Batemans Bay, Yuin Theatre, NSW
Saturday 7 June – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre, NSW
Sunday 8 June – Canberra, Theatre Centre, ACT
Thursday 12 June – Wyong, Art House, NSW
Friday 13 June – Sawtell, RSL, NSW
Saturday 14 June – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns, NSW
Thursday 26 June – Cowra, Civic Centre, NSW
Friday 27 June – Wangaratta, Alpine MDF Theatre, VIC
Saturday 28 June – Albury, Entertainment Centre, VIC
Sunday 29 June – Frankston, Arts Centre, VIC
Thursday 3 July – Perth, Astor Theatre, WA
Saturday 5 July – Albany, Entertainment Centre, Princess Theatre, WA
Sunday 6 July – Margaret River, HEART Theatre, WA
Thursday 10 July – Ringwood, Karralyka Centre, VIC
Friday 12 July – Geelong, Costa Hall, VIC
Saturday 12 July – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre, VIC
Thursday 17 July – Nunawading, The Round, VIC
Friday 18 July – Sale, The Wedge, VIC
Saturday 19 July – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre, VIC
Friday 25 July – Cairns, Tanks, QLD
Saturday 26 July – Darwin, Entertainment Centre, NT
Thursday 21-Saturday 23 August – Broken Hill, Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW
Sunday 14 September – Sydney, venue TBA – NEW SHOW
Friday 19 September – Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW
Saturday 20 September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – NEW SHOW
Saturday 11 October – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA – NEW SHOW

