Kate Ceberano Expands The Australian Made 2025 Tour - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano will work a little longer in 2025 with additional dates added to her already bulky 2025 Australian Made tour.

New dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide will take the tour into October. 26 dates have now been announced including the prestigious hometown gig at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall.

Kate was knocked out with the reaction to the tour. “The response to this tour has blown us away,” Kate says. “It looks like I wasn’t the only one to think the time is right for a retrospective of my 40 years in Australian music — not only as a writer and a performer but as a massive fan. I’ll be singing songs I’ve had the privilege to be a part of and paying homage to some of the greats I’ve known and admired. Expect a ton of Australian classics and handpicked surprises. I can’t wait to hit the road and share my music and memories about them all.”

She is also happen to add Adelaide to the tour. “I love Adelaide, my family has a long history with SA and I have some great mates who live there, so it was a show I was determined to make happen,” she says. “I’m also stoked to add Brisbane to the line-up as well as a hometown Melbourne show at the beautiful Hamer Hall.”

Kate will perform songs from Aussie greats, I’m Talking to Divinyls, Models, INXS, Mentals, Jimmy Barnes, Sia, Icehouse, Silverchair, John Farnham, Australian Crawl, Bernard Fanning, Jimmy Little, The Church, Renee Geyer, Paul Kelly and more. She describes the Australian Made tour as “a love letter to fans”. “It’s so important for me to express my culture, my Australia, in song,” she says. “This tour is a love letter to the artists, bands, audiences, and storytellers I’ve travelled with over this vast continent for four decades. It’s a deep dive into what makes me an Australian artist: my hungry heart holding their words to my chest, making them the soundtrack to my life.”

2025 Australian Made Tour Dates

Friday 6 June – Batemans Bay, Yuin Theatre, NSW

Saturday 7 June – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre, NSW

Sunday 8 June – Canberra, Theatre Centre, ACT

Thursday 12 June – Wyong, Art House, NSW

Friday 13 June – Sawtell, RSL, NSW

Saturday 14 June – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns, NSW

Thursday 26 June – Cowra, Civic Centre, NSW

Friday 27 June – Wangaratta, Alpine MDF Theatre, VIC

Saturday 28 June – Albury, Entertainment Centre, VIC

Sunday 29 June – Frankston, Arts Centre, VIC

Thursday 3 July – Perth, Astor Theatre, WA

Saturday 5 July – Albany, Entertainment Centre, Princess Theatre, WA

Sunday 6 July – Margaret River, HEART Theatre, WA

Thursday 10 July – Ringwood, Karralyka Centre, VIC

Friday 12 July – Geelong, Costa Hall, VIC

Saturday 12 July – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre, VIC

Thursday 17 July – Nunawading, The Round, VIC

Friday 18 July – Sale, The Wedge, VIC

Saturday 19 July – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre, VIC

Friday 25 July – Cairns, Tanks, QLD

Saturday 26 July – Darwin, Entertainment Centre, NT

Thursday 21-Saturday 23 August – Broken Hill, Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW

Sunday 14 September – Sydney, venue TBA – NEW SHOW

Friday 19 September – Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Saturday 20 September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – NEW SHOW

Saturday 11 October – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA – NEW SHOW

