Bruce Dickinson’s Solo Tour Is Light On The Mandrake Project Album - Noise11.com

Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Dickinson’s Solo Tour Is Light On The Mandrake Project Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2024

in News

Bruce Dickinson is playing surprisingly few songs from his first solo album in 19 years ‘The Mandrake Project’ despite currently being on The Mandrake Project tour.

Dickinson released ‘The Mandrake Project’ in March 2024. The album feels like a concept record with the prior videos planting a thread across the songs with Dickinson also using the theme of the songs to create a 12 part comic book series.

Watch the Bruce Dickinson Noise11 interview:

Bruce has only been playing four tracks from the new album. 1997’s ‘Accident of Birth’ opens the show and he goes back as far as 1994’s ‘Balls To Picasso’ in the show.

‘The Mandrake Project’ in the seventh solo album for the Iron Maiden frontman. There are no Iron Maiden songs in the solo show.

Bruce Dickinson setlist 2024

Accident of Birth (from Accident of Birth, 1997)
Abduction (from Tyranny of Souls, 2005)
Laughing in the Hiding Bush (from Balls To Picasso, 1994)
Afterglow of Ragnarok (from The Mandrake Project, 2024)
Chemical Wedding (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)
Many Doors to Hell (from The Mandrake Project, 2024)
Jerusalem (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)
Resurrection Men (from The Mandrake Project, 2024)
Rain on the Graves (from The Mandrake Project, 2024)
Frankenstein (The Edgar Winter Group cover)
The Alchemist (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)
Tears of the Dragon (from Balls To Picasso, 1994)
Darkside of Aquarius (from Accident of Birth, 1997)

Encore:
Navigate the Seas of the Sun (from Tyranny of Souls, 2005)
Book of Thel (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)
The Tower (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)

Bruce Dickinson will conclude The Mandrake tour in Athens, Greece on 21 July, 2024.

Iron Maiden will begin their Australian tour on 1 September in Perth.

160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

