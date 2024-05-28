Bruce Dickinson’s Solo Tour Is Light On The Mandrake Project Album - Noise11.com

Bruce Dickinson is playing surprisingly few songs from his first solo album in 19 years ‘The Mandrake Project’ despite currently being on The Mandrake Project tour.

Dickinson released ‘The Mandrake Project’ in March 2024. The album feels like a concept record with the prior videos planting a thread across the songs with Dickinson also using the theme of the songs to create a 12 part comic book series.

Watch the Bruce Dickinson Noise11 interview:

Bruce has only been playing four tracks from the new album. 1997’s ‘Accident of Birth’ opens the show and he goes back as far as 1994’s ‘Balls To Picasso’ in the show.

‘The Mandrake Project’ in the seventh solo album for the Iron Maiden frontman. There are no Iron Maiden songs in the solo show.

Bruce Dickinson setlist 2024

Accident of Birth (from Accident of Birth, 1997)

Abduction (from Tyranny of Souls, 2005)

Laughing in the Hiding Bush (from Balls To Picasso, 1994)

Afterglow of Ragnarok (from The Mandrake Project, 2024)

Chemical Wedding (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)

Many Doors to Hell (from The Mandrake Project, 2024)

Jerusalem (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)

Resurrection Men (from The Mandrake Project, 2024)

Rain on the Graves (from The Mandrake Project, 2024)

Frankenstein (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

The Alchemist (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)

Tears of the Dragon (from Balls To Picasso, 1994)

Darkside of Aquarius (from Accident of Birth, 1997)

Encore:

Navigate the Seas of the Sun (from Tyranny of Souls, 2005)

Book of Thel (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)

The Tower (from The Chemical Wedding, 1998)

Bruce Dickinson will conclude The Mandrake tour in Athens, Greece on 21 July, 2024.

Iron Maiden will begin their Australian tour on 1 September in Perth.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

