Jack White Starts Talking Up New Music for 2024 - Noise11.com

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White Starts Talking Up New Music for 2024

by Music-News.com on January 3, 2024

in News

Jack White appears to be teasing new music.

White took to Instagram to post a clip of guitar music on New Year’s Day (01.01.24), and left fans guessing that it’s a new tune by leaving the caption blank.

Jack White released a pair of solo albums, ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’, in 2022.

Jack previously revealed he made more music in lockdown than he had done in the past decade.

He told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column in 2022: “It might sound surprising but I’ve done more stuff (recently) than in the last 10 years. What’s great about being shut in for someone like me is I have a studio at home to create music, but also a place to work on furniture and design, and I have Third Man Records to manage and a (vinyl) pressing plant. I’ve got all these activities that require my attention. My dad was also into a lot of different things – repaired radios or worked on carpentry projects. But he never had the time to do everything that he wanted to do. I’ve managed to complete many furniture projects and I also redid my entire workshop.”

Jack White had initially planned a single album, but due to the differing styles, he felt it was best to put out two records.

He explained: “The idea for a long time was to make a single album,” he revealed. “That’s the way these albums were conceived. It didn’t matter which band or name I released it under It was already a thing I was doing with the White Stripes, those albums were very varied for just a duo. (But) this time it didn’t go as planned. The soft, melodic songs didn’t go well with heavier pieces. So I started to split them into two titles. It was better to keep them in their own unique little universe.”

music-news.com

