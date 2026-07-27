Jake Speer Cast as Mrs. Doubtfire for Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

Former Home And Away actor Jake Speer will step into one of musical theatre’s most recognisable roles after being cast as Daniel Hillard and his alter ego Mrs. Doubtfire for the Australian production of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, opening in Melbourne this November before transferring to Sydney in 2027.

by Paul Cashmere

Jake Speer has been announced as the lead in the Australian production of Mrs. Doubtfire, taking on the demanding dual role of struggling actor Daniel Hillard and his disguise, the irrepressible Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire, when the hit musical opens at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in November 2026.

The casting marks Speer’s highest profile musical theatre role to date, placing the former Home And Away actor at the centre of a production that has already enjoyed successful seasons on Broadway, London’s West End and international tours across North America, Germany, Brazil and South Korea.

The role requires a performer capable of acting, singing, dancing and handling extensive costume and prosthetic changes while portraying both Daniel Hillard and his larger than life alter ego. Producers said Speer distinguished himself during auditions through his comic timing and emotional range.

“Finding out I have been cast as iconically hilarious Euphegenia Doubtfire was honestly a dream come true,” Speer said.

“It’s a story that makes people laugh but at its heart it’s about love, family and going to extraordinary lengths for the people you care about. It will be such an incredible privilege to bring one of the most beloved characters ever created to the stage.”

He added that the production presents every challenge a musical theatre performer could hope for.

“As a musical theatre performer, you hope for a role that lets you sing, dance, make people laugh and have more costume changes than anyone else. Mrs. Doubtfire ticks every box and I can’t wait to step into that comfy cardigan!”

Producer Suzanne Jones, CEO of JONES Theatrical Group, said Speer stood out from the moment he auditioned.

“Jake had us from ‘Helloooo’. He was hilarious, effortlessly charming and brought so much heart to the room, a rare combination of talent. We knew straight away that we had found Australia’s new favourite nanny.”

Speer is familiar to Australian television audiences through his portrayal of Oscar McGuire on Home And Away between 2013 and 2016. Since then he has built an extensive stage career, appearing in productions including Kinky Boots, Catch Me If You Can, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Sweet Charity, Henry V, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Timon Of Athens, Photograph 51, Marjorie Prime, Barefoot In The Park and A Mirror.

Based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire follows unemployed actor Daniel Hillard, who creates the fictional Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire after losing custody of his children during a divorce. As the deception becomes increasingly complicated, Daniel learns difficult lessons about family, responsibility and parenthood.

The stage adaptation updates the story for the 21st century while retaining the central themes that made both Anne Fine’s 1987 novel Madame Doubtfire and the film enduring favourites with audiences.

The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by brothers Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Direction comes from four time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, whose Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly! and The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

After premiering in Seattle in 2019, the production transferred to Broadway before expanding internationally with seasons in London’s West End, Germany, Brazil and multiple North American tours. An extensive UK and Ireland tour is also scheduled to begin later this year.

The Australian production will open at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre from November before transferring to Sydney’s Capitol Theatre from March 2027. Producers have confirmed additional casting announcements will be made in the coming months.

Tour Dates

From November 2026, Melbourne, Princess Theatre

From March 2027, Sydney, Capitol Theatre

Ticket Details

Tickets are on sale now via www.mrsdoubtfiremusical.com.au

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