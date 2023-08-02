 James Blunt Finishes Of Seventh Album 'Who We Used To Be' - Noise11.com
James Blunt Finishes Of Seventh Album ‘Who We Used To Be’

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2023

James Blunt announced his new album, ‘Who We Used To Be’, whilst “locked in a cupboard”.

Blunt took to social media from the cupboard to announce his follow-up to 2019’s ‘Once Upon a Mind’ will be released on October 27, whilst also sharing his new rock ballad ‘Beside You’ about “being with “the one”.

James – who has been married to the mother of his two sons, Sofia Wellesley, since 2014 – said in a statement about the tune: “It’s a bit of a celebration.

“An upbeat banger about finally being with the one you’ve been searching for your whole life.”

In the Instagram clip, seemingly joking whilst keeping a straight face, James says: “Hey folks, I’m locked in a cupboard. So If you don’t hear from me again, please pass on the news. I’ve got a new album out on October 27th called ‘Who We Used To Be’ and you can pre-order it now. And my new single ‘Beside You’ is out today.”

The album’s cover is a picture of James as a young boy playing with a small plane, suggesting it’s an album of deep reflection.

The new record follows his recent greatest hits collection, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, which went Gold selling more than 100,000 copies.

Blunt scored a Top 5 album with the predecessor.

After bidding farewell to his military career, James, 49, rose to fame in 2004 with the release of his acclaimed debut album ‘Back to Bedlam’, which catapulted him to global stardom with hit singles ‘You’re Beautiful’ and ‘Goodbye My Lover’.

That album alone sold more than 11 million copies worldwide, topping the UK Albums Chart and peaking at number two in the US.

‘Who We Used To Be’ track-listing:

1. ‘Saving A Life’
2. ‘Some Kind Of Beautiful’
3. ‘Beside You’
4. ‘Last Dance’
5.’All The Love That I Ever Needed’
6. ‘The Girl That Never Was’
7. ‘Cold Shoulder’
8. ‘I Won’t Die With You’
9. ‘Dark Thought’
10. ‘Glow’

music-news.com

James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

