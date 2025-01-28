 James Blunt Makes 20th Anniversary of Back To Bedlam With Tour Down Under - Noise11.com
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography

James Blunt, Melbourne 2014. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

James Blunt Makes 20th Anniversary of Back To Bedlam With Tour Down Under

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2025

in News

James Blunt is heading back to Australia and New Zealand in October for shows to mark the 20th anniversary of his classic debut album ‘Back To Bedlam’.

‘Back To Bedlam’ was released on 11 October 2004 (okay so it’s the 21st anniversary). The album was a number one record in Australia and featured the hits:

You’re Beautiful (no 2)

Goodbye My Lover (no 3)

Wisemen (no 11)

’New Zealand and Australia… I’m coming to get you! Following last year’s incredible tour of Oz, I knew I had to bring my Back To Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour to you guys Down Under, and this time we’re sneaking in New Zealand, and I can’t wait to see all of you! I promise to deliver an unforgettable show!’

Early bird pre-sale tickets available from 9am local time, 5 February 2025 and on general sale Friday 7 February, 9am local time.

New Zealand:
Tuesday 21 October 2025 Spark Arena, Auckland

Australia:
Thursday 23 October 2025 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Saturday 25 October 2025 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Sunday 26 October 2025 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday 28 October 2025 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Arena
Thursday 30 October 2025 RAC Arena, Perth

Noise11.com

