James Blunt Makes 20th Anniversary of Back To Bedlam With Tour Down Under - Noise11.com

James Blunt is heading back to Australia and New Zealand in October for shows to mark the 20th anniversary of his classic debut album ‘Back To Bedlam’.

‘Back To Bedlam’ was released on 11 October 2004 (okay so it’s the 21st anniversary). The album was a number one record in Australia and featured the hits:

You’re Beautiful (no 2)

Goodbye My Lover (no 3)

Wisemen (no 11)

’New Zealand and Australia… I’m coming to get you! Following last year’s incredible tour of Oz, I knew I had to bring my Back To Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour to you guys Down Under, and this time we’re sneaking in New Zealand, and I can’t wait to see all of you! I promise to deliver an unforgettable show!’

Early bird pre-sale tickets available from 9am local time, 5 February 2025 and on general sale Friday 7 February, 9am local time. Ticket details available via www.destroyalllines.com

New Zealand:

Tuesday 21 October 2025 Spark Arena, Auckland

Australia:

Thursday 23 October 2025 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday 25 October 2025 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday 26 October 2025 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday 28 October 2025 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Arena

Thursday 30 October 2025 RAC Arena, Perth

