James Blunt Sets November 2024 Australia Dates - Noise11.com

James Blunt is giving you a year to save up for his next Australia tour with dates set for November 2024.

In a statement James said, “Australia – I’m coming to get you! It’s been a few years since I last toured Down Under, and you’ve always been like a second home to me. I cannot wait to be touring there again and playing for some of the best audiences in the world!”

James Blunt 2024 dates:

Thursday 21 November Brisbane Riverstage

Saturday 23 November Sydney Super Theatre @ ICC Sydney

Sunday 24 November Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Monday 25 November Adelaide Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Theatre

Thursday 28 November Perth Red Hill Auditorium

