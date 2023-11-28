 James Blunt Sets November 2024 Australia Dates - Noise11.com
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography

James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne 2014, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

James Blunt Sets November 2024 Australia Dates

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2023

in News

James Blunt is giving you a year to save up for his next Australia tour with dates set for November 2024.

In a statement James said, “Australia – I’m coming to get you! It’s been a few years since I last toured Down Under, and you’ve always been like a second home to me. I cannot wait to be touring there again and playing for some of the best audiences in the world!”

James Blunt 2024 dates:

Thursday 21 November Brisbane Riverstage
Saturday 23 November Sydney Super Theatre @ ICC Sydney
Sunday 24 November Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Monday 25 November Adelaide Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Theatre
Thursday 28 November Perth Red Hill Auditorium

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman James Blunt, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Add Third and Fourth Stadium Shows For Melbourne

Demand for Coldplay tickets was so strong today that Live Nation have added third and fourth shows for Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

3 hours ago
Jason Singh
Jason Singh To Tour 25 Years of Taxiride

Taxiride’s original founding member Jason Singh is planning a full on national tour for 2024 performing the 25 Years of Taxiride.

6 days ago
Shakira
Shakira Coughs Up Millions To Clear Tax Bill

Shakira has paid a $7.6 million (£6 million) fine to settle her tax fraud case in Spain.

November 21, 2023
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Did Adele Just Confirm She Has Remarried?

Adele reportedly announced during a recent comedy show that she is married to Rich Paul.

November 21, 2023
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Will Return To Australia in 2024

Coldplay will be back in Australia in 2024 for shows in Sydney and Melbourne as well as nipping over to New Zealand for one in Auckland in October and November 2024.

November 20, 2023
Megan Washington MSO
Meg Washington To Perform With Tasmanian, Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras

Meg Washington will perform with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January and February 2024.

November 17, 2023
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse 20th Anniversary ‘Frank’ Coming

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s highly influential debut album, “Frank”, UMR/Island are releasing this seminal record as a picture disc for the very first time on February 2nd 2024.

November 16, 2023