 James Darren Dies At Age 88 - Noise11.com
Sandra Dee and James Darren in Gidget 1959

Sandra Dee and James Darren in Gidget 1959

James Darren Dies At Age 88

by Noise11.com on September 3, 2024

in News

One-time pop star turned television star James Darren has died at the age of 88.

James was best known in Australia for his 1961 hit ‘Goodbye Cruel World’.

‘Her Royal Majesty’ in 1962 was also a Top 10 hit.

James also started in the movie ‘Gidget’ in 1959 and later ‘The Time Tunnel’ (166-1967).

As an actor he was Officer James Corrigan in T.J. Hooker (1983-1986) and Hologram singer Vic Fontaine in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ (1998-1999).

As a guest star over the years James popped up on ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘Hawaii Five-O’, ‘Police Woman’ and “Fantasy Island’.

James Darren died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing problems with his aortic value which was unable to be operated on.

