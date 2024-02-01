James Taylor Hints At A Last Australian Tour - Noise11.com

James Taylor has fallen short of calling his next Australian tour his last ever Australian tour wording his comment “It be the last time I tour Down Under so I’m hoping you can all make it”.

James Taylor will start his Australian tour in Perth on 12 April, 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to coming Down Under. Finally playing for my Australian friends again,” he said.

On the last night of James Taylor’s 2023 tour he performed:

Set 1:

Something in the Way She Moves (from James Taylor, 1968)

Rainy Day Man (from James Taylor, 1968)

Copperline (from New Moon Shine, 1991)

Everybody Has the Blues (from In The Pocket, 1976)

Mona (from That’s Why I’m Here, 1985)

Some Days You Gotta Dance (from Covers, 2008)

An Faire (The Gold Ring)

Sweet Baby James (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)

Country Road (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)

Steamroller (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)

Mexico (from Gorilla, 1975)

Up on the Roof (from Flag, 1979)

Set 2:

Secret o’ Life (from JT, 1977)

You Make It Easy (from Gorilla, 1975)

You’ve Got a Friend (from Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon, 1971)

Carolina in My Mind (from James Taylor, 1968)

Raised Up Family (from October Road, 2002)

Fire and Rain (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)

Shower the People (from In The Pocket, 1976)

Your Smiling Face (from JT, 1977)

Encore:

Summertime Blues (from Covers, 2008)

Shed a Little Light (from New Moon Shine, 1991)

You Can Close Your Eyes (from Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon, 1971)

An Evening With James Taylor & His All-Star Band

Australia 2024

Friday, April 12, Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Tuesday, April 16, MCA, Melbourne

Friday, April 19, Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Tuesday, April 23, Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

A Day On The Green (with Josh Pyke and Ella Hooper)

Sunday April 21, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

Saturday April 27, Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley

Sunday 28 April, Bowral, Centennial Wines

Plus New Zealand

30 April, Auckland, Spark Arena

1 May, Wellington, TSB Arena

