 James Taylor Hints At A Last Australian Tour - Noise11.com
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. Ros OGorman

James Taylor and his All Star Band. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

James Taylor Hints At A Last Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2024

in News

James Taylor has fallen short of calling his next Australian tour his last ever Australian tour wording his comment “It be the last time I tour Down Under so I’m hoping you can all make it”.

James Taylor will start his Australian tour in Perth on 12 April, 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to coming Down Under. Finally playing for my Australian friends again,” he said.

On the last night of James Taylor’s 2023 tour he performed:

Set 1:
Something in the Way She Moves (from James Taylor, 1968)
Rainy Day Man (from James Taylor, 1968)
Copperline (from New Moon Shine, 1991)
Everybody Has the Blues (from In The Pocket, 1976)
Mona (from That’s Why I’m Here, 1985)
Some Days You Gotta Dance (from Covers, 2008)
An Faire (The Gold Ring)
Sweet Baby James (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)
Country Road (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)
Steamroller (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)
Mexico (from Gorilla, 1975)
Up on the Roof (from Flag, 1979)

Set 2:
Secret o’ Life (from JT, 1977)
You Make It Easy (from Gorilla, 1975)
You’ve Got a Friend (from Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon, 1971)
Carolina in My Mind (from James Taylor, 1968)
Raised Up Family (from October Road, 2002)
Fire and Rain (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)
Shower the People (from In The Pocket, 1976)
Your Smiling Face (from JT, 1977)

Encore:
Summertime Blues (from Covers, 2008)
Shed a Little Light (from New Moon Shine, 1991)
You Can Close Your Eyes (from Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon, 1971)
An Evening With James Taylor & His All-Star Band
Australia 2024
Friday, April 12, Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth
Tuesday, April 16, MCA, Melbourne
Friday, April 19, Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Tuesday, April 23, Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

A Day On The Green (with Josh Pyke and Ella Hooper)

Sunday April 21, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines
Saturday April 27, Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley
Sunday 28 April, Bowral, Centennial Wines

Plus New Zealand
30 April, Auckland, Spark Arena
1 May, Wellington, TSB Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell To Perform Joni Jam Concert With Brandi Carlile At The Hollywood Bowl

Joni Mitchell will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in October with thanks to Brandi Carlisle and a stack of guests including Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Lucius.

1 day ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.I.P. Melinda Wilson at 77

Melinda Wilson (Ledbetter), the wife of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, has died at the age of 77.

1 day ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Why Deep Purple Stopped Performing ‘Child In Time’

Deep Purple’s current setlist goes back to 1968 and includes more than half of the classic ‘Machine Head’ album but one song they have not done in years is the epic ‘Child In Time’.

2 days ago
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Denied Conservatorship of her Son’s Estate

Cher has been denied the chance to become the conservator of her son Elijah's estate - again.

3 days ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell To Perform At The Grammy Awards

Joni Mitchell has confirmed she will perform at this year's Grammys. Joni will sing at the award ceremony on 4 February for the first time in her career.

3 days ago
Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las
Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las Dies At Age 75

Mary Weiss, the lead singer of 60s girl group The Shangri-Las, has died at age 75.

January 21, 2024
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty To Play One-Off Australian Show In Queensland In March 2024

John Fogerty will return to Australia for a one-off show in Queensland in March. It will be John’s first time performing in Australia since 2012.

January 19, 2024