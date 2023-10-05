 Jason Derulo Sued For Sexual Harassment - Noise11.com
Jason Derulo Sued For Sexual Harassment

by Music-News.com on October 6, 2023

in News

Jason Derulo has been sued for allegedly expecting sex after signing a singer to a record deal.

Jason Derulo is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by aspiring musician Emaza Gibson. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, alleges that Derulo signed Gibson to a record deal with the intention of having sexual relations with her.

“I have anxiety; I’m traumatized,” Gibson, 25, told NBC News “I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.

In the suit, obtained by Page Six, Gibson claimed that Derulo made unwanted sexual advances towards her while they were working together.

The suit claims that Derulo had reached out to Gibson in 2021, inviting her to work with him. Gibson’s contract reportedly required her to release a single featuring Derulo, produce a mixtape within four months, and complete an album in six months.

Gibson said that while working with Derulo, he repeatedly invited her to join him at a members-only lounge for drinks and dinner. She alleged that she turned him down to maintain a professional relationship.

Gibson stated that she agreed to go for a drink with the performer in September 2021. She claimed that she was given “inappropriately large amounts of alcohol,” according to the lawsuit.

“I told him that I wasn’t a drinker … so it’s like, you know, you’re not listening to that the first time I tell you, and you’re still pushing on me,” Gibson stated. “It’s, like, pressure at this point.”

Additionally, Gibson asserted that Derulo exhibited aggressive behaviour in November 2021. She cited an incident where the Glad U Came star introduced her to a woman named Rosa, who was allegedly in an intimate relationship with the artist. Gibson stated in the lawsuit that Derulo also showcased her music.

The suit outlines that when Gibson said that she was “thrown off” by Rosa, Derulo “lost control and began aggressively hitting his armrests, screaming, ‘What does she have to do with you? We weren’t going to tell you anything! We don’t have to tell you anything!'”

According to Page Six, Gibson is also suing Derulo for intimidation, illegal retaliatory termination and breach of contract.

music-news.com

