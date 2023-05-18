Jason Singh To Take ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ Around Australia - Noise11.com

Jason Singh will tour his ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ show around Australia in September, October and November 2023.

Jason premiered ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ in Melbourne in September 2022 and will return to The Palms at Crown on 29 September, one day before the 12 month anniversary.

‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ honors the music of Elvis, Prince, Michael Jackson, Michael Hutchence, David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.

Songs include:

Elvis Presley

Don’t Be Cruel – All Shook Up – Suspicious Minds

Prince

Let’s Go Crazy – Little Red Corvette – 1999

Michael Jackson

Billie Jean – Beat it – Thriller

David Bowie

Fame – Space Oddity – Let’s Dance

Michael Hutchence

Need You Tonight – New Sensation – Never Tear Us Apart

Freddie Mercury

We Will Rock You – You’re My Best Friend – Bohemian Rhapsody and many more.

Jason said, “Performing my ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ show gives me such an incredible buzz and I couldn’t be prouder of the show. I’ve been completely blown away by the response and can’t wait to do it all over again and again!

“I am so excited to be able to take the show on the road and share it with people in regional areas across Australia. Get Set for a Road Trip!”

Tickets on Sale now: https:www.jasonsingh.com.au/tour

Friday 15 September – Northern Festival Centre – Port Pirie, SA

Saturday 16 September – Hopgood Theatre – Noarlunga Centre, SA

Friday 22 September – Pavilion Performing Arts Centre – Sutherland, NSW Saturday 23 September – Manning Entertainment Centre – Taree, NSW

Friday 29 September – The Palms at Crown – Melbourne, VIC

Friday 6 October – Wrest Point Showroom – Hobart, TAS

Saturday 7 October – Launceston Country Club – Launceston, TAS

Friday 13 October – Glasshouse Theatre – Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday 14 October – Saraton Theatre – Grafton, NSW

Friday 27 October – The J Theatre – Noosa, QLD

Saturday 28 October – Ipswich Civic Centre – Ipswich, QLD

Friday 3 November – The Capital Theatre – Bendigo VIC

Saturday 4 November – Wonthaggi Union Community Arts – Wonthaggi, VIC

Noise11.com

