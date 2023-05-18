Jason Singh To Take ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ Around Australia - Noise11.com

Jason Singh will tour his ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ show around Australia in September, October and November 2023.
Jason premiered ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ in Melbourne in September 2022 and will return to The Palms at Crown on 29 September, one day before the 12 month anniversary.
‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ honors the music of Elvis, Prince, Michael Jackson, Michael Hutchence, David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.
Songs include:
Elvis Presley
Don’t Be Cruel – All Shook Up – Suspicious Minds
Prince
Let’s Go Crazy – Little Red Corvette – 1999
Michael Jackson
Billie Jean – Beat it – Thriller
David Bowie
Fame – Space Oddity – Let’s Dance
Michael Hutchence
Need You Tonight – New Sensation – Never Tear Us Apart
Freddie Mercury
We Will Rock You – You’re My Best Friend – Bohemian Rhapsody and many more.
Jason said, “Performing my ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’ show gives me such an incredible buzz and I couldn’t be prouder of the show. I’ve been completely blown away by the response and can’t wait to do it all over again and again!
“I am so excited to be able to take the show on the road and share it with people in regional areas across Australia. Get Set for a Road Trip!”
Tickets on Sale now: https:www.jasonsingh.com.au/tour
Friday 15 September – Northern Festival Centre – Port Pirie, SA
Saturday 16 September – Hopgood Theatre – Noarlunga Centre, SA
Friday 22 September – Pavilion Performing Arts Centre – Sutherland, NSW Saturday 23 September – Manning Entertainment Centre – Taree, NSW
Friday 29 September – The Palms at Crown – Melbourne, VIC
Friday 6 October – Wrest Point Showroom – Hobart, TAS
Saturday 7 October – Launceston Country Club – Launceston, TAS
Friday 13 October – Glasshouse Theatre – Port Macquarie, NSW
Saturday 14 October – Saraton Theatre – Grafton, NSW
Friday 27 October – The J Theatre – Noosa, QLD
Saturday 28 October – Ipswich Civic Centre – Ipswich, QLD
Friday 3 November – The Capital Theatre – Bendigo VIC
Saturday 4 November – Wonthaggi Union Community Arts – Wonthaggi, VIC
