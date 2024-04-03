 Jay-Z Music Festival Cancelled A Second Time - Noise11.com
Jay-Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jay-Z Music Festival Cancelled A Second Time

by Music-News.com on April 4, 2024

in News

Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The rapper’s music festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend in May, has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

A specific reason was not given.

The cancellation was announced on social media and the festival’s official website Wednesday, as reported by Fox News.

“The Made In America executive production team is re-imagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival,” the statement read, without providing a timeline for the festival’s return.

A lineup had not yet been announced.

In August 2023, a month before the festival was scheduled to take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners, Made in America announced that the festival would not happen “due to severe circumstances outside of production control”.

At the time, festival organisers said they were looking forward to returning in 2024.

The Made in America Festival was founded in 2012 by American rapper, record producer, and business mogul Jay-Z, as a way to bring together music and culture.

The festival first happened in 2012 and, up until 2023, had been held every year since, except for 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
music-news.com

