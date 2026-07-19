Jennifer Finch Dies Aged 59 As L7 Mourn Founding Bassist - Noise11 Music News

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has died at the age of 59, just five days after revealing she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The pioneering musician, songwriter, photographer and designer was a central figure in one of alternative rock’s most influential bands across four decades.

by Paul Cashmere

Jennifer Finch, the longtime bassist and songwriter for American alternative rock band L7, has died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was 59. Her death was confirmed on Saturday, July 18, by her family and bandmates, just days after the band announced she would be unable to take part in L7’s farewell world tour because of her illness.

The loss of Finch closes the career of one of the defining musicians of the American punk and grunge movement. As a member of L7 during both its breakthrough years and its reunion era, she helped establish the band’s uncompromising sound while contributing songs, artwork and creative direction that extended well beyond the bass guitar. Her death also comes only months before L7 was due to begin its “Last Hurrah Tour”, the group’s planned farewell to audiences after more than 40 years.

L7 announced Finch’s passing in a statement shared through social media.

“With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today,” the band wrote.

“She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide.”

In a second statement, the band reflected on Finch’s influence both personally and creatively.

“We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever.

“Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always.

“Rest in power, our dear friend.”

A separate statement released through Finch’s own social media described her as a “partner, sister, daughter, and friend”, adding that while her impact on music was “seismic”, her impact on those closest to her was even greater. Her family also requested privacy as they grieve.

Only five days before her death, L7 revealed Finch had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer following multiple surgeries and unexpected medical complications. The band said treatment had initially offered hope of recovery before her condition deteriorated, forcing her withdrawal from the North American leg of the farewell tour.

Despite her illness, Finch asked her bandmates to continue with the concerts.

“The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits,” the band said at the time.

“We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority.”

Japanese bassist Tsuzumi Okai had been announced as Finch’s temporary replacement for the U.S. dates.

Following the diagnosis, friends and family launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with professional in-home nursing care, rehabilitation, medical equipment and home support. The response from the music community was immediate, with donations exceeding US$375,000. Contributors included Brett Gurewitz and Gina Davis, Garbage, Kathleen Hanna, Sub Pop Records, Jeff Ament, Adrienne Armstrong, Maynard James Keenan, Kevin Lyman, Brian “Head” Welch and Guy Picciotto.

Born on August 5, 1966, Finch joined L7 in 1986 after earlier playing with Sugar Babydoll alongside Courtney Love and Kat Bjelland. She remained with the Los Angeles band throughout its most commercially successful period, recording the albums L7 (1988), Smell The Magic (1990), Bricks Are Heavy (1992) and Hungry For Stink (1994). She also wrote several songs for the band, including “(Right On) Thru”, “Everglade”, “One More Thing” and “Shirley”.

After leaving L7 in 1996, Finch formed OtherStarPeople before later founding The Shocker. She remained active as a musician while also building a respected career as a photographer, documenting Southern California’s emerging punk scene. Her photographic collection, 14 and Shooting, was later exhibited at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

L7 reunited in 2014 with Finch, Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner and Dee Plakas, leading to extensive international touring, the acclaimed documentary L7: Pretend We’re Dead and the release of Scatter The Rats in 2019, the band’s first studio album in two decades. Finch contributed the song “Garbage Truck” to the album.

Across four decades, L7 became one of alternative rock’s most influential acts, combining punk, heavy rock and grunge while challenging industry expectations for women in rock music. Their catalogue included Bricks Are Heavy, featuring the Alternative Airplay hit “Pretend We’re Dead”, while songs such as “Shitlist” and “Shove” found new audiences through film soundtracks including Natural Born Killers, Pet Sematary 2 and Tank Girl.

It remains unclear whether L7 will proceed with the full farewell tour following Finch’s death. The band had previously indicated they intended to honour her wish for the concerts to continue. For now, the focus has shifted from celebrating the band’s final chapter to remembering the life and creative legacy of one of its founding members, whose influence extended across music, photography and the wider alternative rock community.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)