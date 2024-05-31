Jennifer Lopez Cancels 30 Date US Tour After Disastrous Ticket Sales - Noise11.com

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her entire 30-date concert tour. JLo stated the decision to call off all 30 dates of her North American concert tour had left her “heartsick”.

Jennifer delivered the news to fans via her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” JLo wrote.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Representatives for touring company Live Nation announced that Jennifer’s summer tour, titled “This Is Me… Live,” was canceled, saying in a statement, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Sales of Jennifer’s ninth studio album This Is Me… Now have been lacklustre, with the record debuting at number 38 in the US and as low as 82 in Australia.

However, ticket sales for the concert series were reportedly strong, with some shows such as her Newark, New Jersey performance selling 92% of tickets. Contrast that with cancellation in March for Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans and Houston because of disastrous sales.

The news comes amid weeks of online and media speculation over the status of Jennifer’s marriage to Ben Affleck with Page Six citing “sources” who claimed Ben had decided to end the relationship.

“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” the source reportedly said.

music-news.com

