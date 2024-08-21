Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorces From Ben Affleck - Noise11.com

After months of speculation it has been officially confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage is over.

Lopez started the beginning of the end of the marriage when she filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The couple eloped in 2022.

Speculation of the end of the marriage accelerated in recent months when Lopez cancelled her tour and put their Beverly Hills up for sale.

Affleck was Lopez’s fourth husband. She was married to Ojani Noa in 1997 and divorced in 1998; then Cris Judd in 2001 and divorced in 2003, then Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 before marrying Affleck on 16 July 2022 in Las Vegas.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

