Jerry Lee Lewis Passes At Age 87 (Official) - Noise11.com

Jerry Lee Lewis at the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announce on May 17, 2022 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville.

Jerry Lee Lewis Passes At Age 87 (Official)

by Paul Cashmere on October 29, 2022

The death of Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has been officially announced, following rumours of his passing two days ago.

Jerry Lee Lewis (aka The Killer) was the last of the stars of Sun Records. Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Charlie Rich and Johnny Cash all got their start through the small, independent Memphis record label owned by Sam Phillips.

Lewis, nicknamed The Killer, was best known for the songs ‘Great Balls of Fire’. ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On’ and ‘High School Confidential’.

Jerry Lee Lewis also had 30 songs reach Top 10 on the Billboard Country Chart.

Dennis Quaid, who played The Killer in the 1989 movie ‘Great Balls of Fire’ said in a statement, “Jerry Lee was a Christian, an American icon and the greatest piano player in the world. People will be listening to ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lot of Shakin” 500 years from now. I will miss him. God bless you Jerry Lee.”

The official statement:

Jerry Lee Lewis, a dynamic entertainer known for his flamboyant style and energetic stage presence as both a singer and pianist, has passed away. He was 87.

Throughout his extraordinary career, Lewis, also known as “The Killer” for the way he knocked out his audiences, mastered a unique, piano-driven sound all his own. He placed 28 Top 10 Billboard Country singles across four decades, including hits, “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On,” both of which have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Lewis was also the first person inducted into the first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. The Recording Academy honored Lewis with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005 and earlier this month, he was formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“One of my most vivid memories of Jerry Lee was in 1997, when he was a guest on “Monday Night Concerts” at the Ryman. Ricky Skaggs and Brian Setzer joined Jerry Lee for a set that started with the classic “Great Balls of Fire” and ended with a stirring rendition of “The Old Rugged Cross.” A true force of nature, it was amazing to be able to witness Jerry perform in person that night. As one of the most talented musicians and entertainers of our time, it warms my heart to know that he got the chance to accept his rightful place in the hallowed hall as a member of the newest class of Country Music Hall of Fame inductees just a few weeks ago. My deepest condolences go out to Jerry Lee’s family and friends during this time.” –Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO

