 Jesus and Mary Chain, 4th August,2024 The Forum #REVIEW - Noise11.com
Jesus and Mary Chain by Mary Boukouvalas_9

Jesus and Mary Chain by Mary Boukouvalas

Jesus and Mary Chain, 4th August,2024 The Forum #REVIEW

by Anna-Maria Megalogenis on August 8, 2024

in News

When the Jesus and Mary Chain played their first gigs forty years ago, they played with their backs to the audience, refused to talk to them and played for a total of 20 minutes. Fast forward forty years later to 2024, their disdain for their audience has dissipated and shows last considerably longer, much to our relief.

Marking their 40th anniversary tour at the Forum, The Jesus and Mary Chain take their spots on stage. Brothers and founding members Jim and William Reid, are bathed in a mixture of blue light and white smoke almost obscuring their identities. If anything, it adds to the theatre and atmosphere of the show. Flanked by Primal Screams’ Simone Butler on bass, Aussie Scott Von Ryper (The Black Ryder) on guitar and Justin Welch (formerly Elastica and Suede) on drums, they launch into “Jamcod” off 2024 release Glasgow Eyes, to cheers and screams of approval from the adoring crowd. The new song is a nod to discordant soundscapes of their heyday. Upbeat post-punk gem Head On off Automatic follows, inciting a sing along from the throng.

“Sit back and relax and let us do the work” implores Jim Reid, and we heed his advice. Earlier in the set, the older tracks are performed with more cohesion than newer songs. It takes a few songs for the band to find their mojo. New track Chemical Animal has that brooding, slow burn intensity characteristic of the band’s older material and is lapped up by the punters. Hit song “Blues from a Gun” sung by William, with its heavy guitar riff, and wall of guitar feedback is a highlight, whilst In a Hole with its cacophony of feedback, sees Welch pound on his skins with bass drum mallets.

“Sidewalking” a crowd favourite is performed with searing intensity and Jim Reid’s partner Rachel Conti, joins him on stage for a duet on new release “Girl 71.” The glorious

“Sometimes Always” features Simone Butler singing Hope Sandoval’s part and we are overcome with nostalgia.

“We’re playing the last song and if you make the slightest sound we’ll come back up here” exclaims Reid before launching into “I hate Rock n Roll.”

“Just Like Honey” off post punk masterpiece “Psychocandy” is the first song of the encore and “Reverance”, with Jim crooning “I wanna die just like Jesus Christ”, is a sonic assault on the senses and the best song of the night. The Jesus and Mary Chain put on a killer one-and-a-half-hour performance filled with their trademark dissonate soundscapes.

Photo Gallery by Mary Boukouvalis

SET LIST:
Jamcod
Head On
Happy When it Rains
All things must pass
Chemical Animal
Blues from a gun
Nine Million Rainy Days
In a Hole
Sidewalking
Venal Joy
Pure Poor
Some Candy Talking
Girl 71
Sometimes Always
Darklands
I hate Rock n Roll
Encore
Just like Honey
Taste of Cindy
Reverance

‘40 YEARS’
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2024
Presented by SBM
Tue 30 July: Powerstation, Auckland
Thu 1 Aug: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Sat 3 Aug: The Tivoli, Brisbane
Sun 4 Aug: Forum, Melbourne
Tue 6 Aug: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Thu 8 Aug: Astor Theatre, Perth

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Journey BMG photo
Journey Cancel UK Tour

Journey have cancelled their UK and Ireland tour.

6 hours ago
Talking Heads
Talking Heads Tina Weymouth – The Noise11 Interview Archive Series (2002)

The Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club Noise11 Interview from 2002 with Tina Weymouth.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Is Out Of ICU And On The Road To Recovery

Jane Barnes has updated us all on the health of Jimmy and so far so good. Jimmy is now out of Intensive Care.

3 days ago
Pat Benatar, music news, noise11.com
Pat Benatar To Reissue First Three Albums

Pat Benatar’s first three albums are about to check a vinyl revision.

4 days ago
The Offspring
The Offspring Premiere ‘Light It Up’ Ahead of ‘Supercharged’

The Offspring of new are very much sounding like The Offspring of old with ‘Light It Up’ leading the charge for the ‘Supercharged’ album.

4 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O’Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Postpones Shows After Sudden Procedure

Jimmy Barnes has been forced to postpone more of his solo shows following a sudden hospital procedure after performing in Dunedin, New Zealand on Thursday (1 August, 2024) and returning to Australia.

4 days ago
Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith End 54 Year Run and Call It A Day

Aerosmith has come to a sudden end 54 years after forming in Boston in 1970.

5 days ago