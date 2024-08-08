Jesus and Mary Chain, 4th August,2024 The Forum #REVIEW - Noise11.com

When the Jesus and Mary Chain played their first gigs forty years ago, they played with their backs to the audience, refused to talk to them and played for a total of 20 minutes. Fast forward forty years later to 2024, their disdain for their audience has dissipated and shows last considerably longer, much to our relief.

Marking their 40th anniversary tour at the Forum, The Jesus and Mary Chain take their spots on stage. Brothers and founding members Jim and William Reid, are bathed in a mixture of blue light and white smoke almost obscuring their identities. If anything, it adds to the theatre and atmosphere of the show. Flanked by Primal Screams’ Simone Butler on bass, Aussie Scott Von Ryper (The Black Ryder) on guitar and Justin Welch (formerly Elastica and Suede) on drums, they launch into “Jamcod” off 2024 release Glasgow Eyes, to cheers and screams of approval from the adoring crowd. The new song is a nod to discordant soundscapes of their heyday. Upbeat post-punk gem Head On off Automatic follows, inciting a sing along from the throng.

“Sit back and relax and let us do the work” implores Jim Reid, and we heed his advice. Earlier in the set, the older tracks are performed with more cohesion than newer songs. It takes a few songs for the band to find their mojo. New track Chemical Animal has that brooding, slow burn intensity characteristic of the band’s older material and is lapped up by the punters. Hit song “Blues from a Gun” sung by William, with its heavy guitar riff, and wall of guitar feedback is a highlight, whilst In a Hole with its cacophony of feedback, sees Welch pound on his skins with bass drum mallets.

“Sidewalking” a crowd favourite is performed with searing intensity and Jim Reid’s partner Rachel Conti, joins him on stage for a duet on new release “Girl 71.” The glorious

“Sometimes Always” features Simone Butler singing Hope Sandoval’s part and we are overcome with nostalgia.

“We’re playing the last song and if you make the slightest sound we’ll come back up here” exclaims Reid before launching into “I hate Rock n Roll.”

“Just Like Honey” off post punk masterpiece “Psychocandy” is the first song of the encore and “Reverance”, with Jim crooning “I wanna die just like Jesus Christ”, is a sonic assault on the senses and the best song of the night. The Jesus and Mary Chain put on a killer one-and-a-half-hour performance filled with their trademark dissonate soundscapes.

Photo Gallery by Mary Boukouvalis

SET LIST:

Jamcod

Head On

Happy When it Rains

All things must pass

Chemical Animal

Blues from a gun

Nine Million Rainy Days

In a Hole

Sidewalking

Venal Joy

Pure Poor

Some Candy Talking

Girl 71

Sometimes Always

Darklands

I hate Rock n Roll

Encore

Just like Honey

Taste of Cindy

Reverance

‘40 YEARS’

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2024

Presented by SBM

Tue 30 July: Powerstation, Auckland

Thu 1 Aug: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sat 3 Aug: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sun 4 Aug: Forum, Melbourne

Tue 6 Aug: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Thu 8 Aug: Astor Theatre, Perth

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

