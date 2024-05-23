 Jesus and Mary Chain Premiere ‘Silver Strings’ Video - Noise11.com
Jesus and Mary Chain, the Reid brothers

Jesus and Mary Chain, the Reid brothers

Jesus and Mary Chain Premiere ‘Silver Strings’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2024

in News

Jesus and Mary Chain have premiered a video for ‘Silver Strings ahead of their Australian tour in August.

‘Silver Strings’ is from the eighth Jesus and Mary Chain album ‘Glasgow Eyes’, the band’s first album since 2017 and featuring 12 new songs by Jesus and Mary Chain co-foudners, brothers William and Jim Reid.

The Reid’s biography ‘Never Understood’ is coming August 15.

It sees William and Jim Reid tell the full story of one of Britain’s greatest guitar bands for the very first time – a wildly funny and improbably moving chronicle of brotherly strife, feedback, riots, drug and alcohol addiction, eternal outsiders and extreme shyness, that also somehow manages to be a love letter to the Scottish working-class family.

MAY
25th – Spain, Madrid, Tomavistas Festival

JUNE
23rd – Italy, Medimex Festival

JULY
25th – Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei
28th – Japan, Fiji Rock Festival
30th – New Zealand, Auckland, Powerstation

AUGUST
1st – Australia, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
3rd – Australia, Brisbane, The Tivoli
4th – Australia, Melbourne, Forum
6th – Australia, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall
8th – Australia, Perth, Astor Theatre
17th – Portugal, Paredes de Coura
19th – Hungary, Fekete Zaj Fesztivál (HEADLINERS)
21st – Estonia, Tallinn, Alexela Kontserdimajas
22nd – Finland, Tampere, Tullikamari
24th – Czechia, TrutnOFF Open Air (HEADLINERS)

