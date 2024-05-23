Jesus and Mary Chain Premiere ‘Silver Strings’ Video - Noise11.com

Jesus and Mary Chain have premiered a video for ‘Silver Strings ahead of their Australian tour in August.

‘Silver Strings’ is from the eighth Jesus and Mary Chain album ‘Glasgow Eyes’, the band’s first album since 2017 and featuring 12 new songs by Jesus and Mary Chain co-foudners, brothers William and Jim Reid.

The Reid’s biography ‘Never Understood’ is coming August 15.

It sees William and Jim Reid tell the full story of one of Britain’s greatest guitar bands for the very first time – a wildly funny and improbably moving chronicle of brotherly strife, feedback, riots, drug and alcohol addiction, eternal outsiders and extreme shyness, that also somehow manages to be a love letter to the Scottish working-class family.

MAY

25th – Spain, Madrid, Tomavistas Festival

JUNE

23rd – Italy, Medimex Festival

JULY

25th – Taiwan, Zepp New Taipei

28th – Japan, Fiji Rock Festival

30th – New Zealand, Auckland, Powerstation

AUGUST

1st – Australia, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

3rd – Australia, Brisbane, The Tivoli

4th – Australia, Melbourne, Forum

6th – Australia, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

8th – Australia, Perth, Astor Theatre

17th – Portugal, Paredes de Coura

19th – Hungary, Fekete Zaj Fesztivál (HEADLINERS)

21st – Estonia, Tallinn, Alexela Kontserdimajas

22nd – Finland, Tampere, Tullikamari

24th – Czechia, TrutnOFF Open Air (HEADLINERS)

