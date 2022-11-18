 Jethro Tull Complete 23rd album - Noise11.com
Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jethro Tull Complete 23rd album

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2022

in News

Jethro Tull have revealed the 23rd album will be released in 2023, not long after no 22 ‘The Zealot Gene’ was released in 2021.

In a post at their socials, Jethro Tull revealed, “The band have finished work on the 23rd Jethro Tull album. Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief has just completed the surround sound mixes and an alternative stereo mix too. Out in the Spring of 2023”.

The first Jethro Tull album ‘This Was’ was released in 1968. It contained Tull’s enduring ‘Dharma For One’ and ‘A Song for Jeffrey’.

The next album ‘Stand Up’ in 1969 was a number one record in the UK and reached no 12 in Australia and no 20 in the USA.

Jethro Tull had a number one album in Australia with their fifth album ‘Thick As A Brick’ in 1972.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo 8369 8371

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan ‘Fragments’ Box Set Full Details Revealed

Bob Dylan's next archives set is 'Fragments - The Time Out of Mind Sessions (196-1997: The Bootleg Series Vol 17'.

2 hours ago
Roberta Flack
Roberta Flack No Longer Able To Sing

Music legend Roberta Flack has announced that she is no longer able to sing and that it is also difficult for her to talk after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

3 days ago
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Lennon and McCartney Reunite In Airport Lounge

There was a Lennon and McCartney reunion over the weekend when Julian Lennon spotted ‘Uncle’ Paul McCartney in an airport lounge.

4 days ago
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who To Headline Nordoff Robins Christmas Show

The Who are headlining a special Christmas carol service over the festive season.

November 10, 2022
Rat Pack Reloaded
The Rat Pack Revisted To Play In Sydney and Melbourne

David Malek, Martin Crewes and Zoy Frangos will perform Rat Pack Reloaded in Melbourne and Sydney over the coming week.

November 9, 2022
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis

Bob Dylan paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis at his show in Nottingham, England this week, performing ‘I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye’.

November 2, 2022
The Beatles Revolver box
The Beatles Premiere Video For ‘I’m Only Sleeping’

The Beatles have premiered the first ever video for ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ from the ‘Revolver’ album.

November 2, 2022