Jethro Tull Complete 23rd album - Noise11.com

Jethro Tull have revealed the 23rd album will be released in 2023, not long after no 22 ‘The Zealot Gene’ was released in 2021.

In a post at their socials, Jethro Tull revealed, “The band have finished work on the 23rd Jethro Tull album. Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief has just completed the surround sound mixes and an alternative stereo mix too. Out in the Spring of 2023”.

The first Jethro Tull album ‘This Was’ was released in 1968. It contained Tull’s enduring ‘Dharma For One’ and ‘A Song for Jeffrey’.

The next album ‘Stand Up’ in 1969 was a number one record in the UK and reached no 12 in Australia and no 20 in the USA.

Jethro Tull had a number one album in Australia with their fifth album ‘Thick As A Brick’ in 1972.

