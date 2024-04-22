 Jim Kerr of Simple Minds Wins Award for Jim Morrison Documentary - Noise11.com
Simple Minds at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Simple Minds at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds Wins Award for Jim Morrison Documentary

by Music-News.com on April 22, 2024

in News

This week at the New York Festivals International Radio Awards in NYC ‘Jim Kerr on Jim Morrison’ was awarded the Gold Medal for Best Documentary in the Culture & The Arts category.

The documentary, written and presented by Jim Kerr and produced by Lonesome Pine Productions, explores the enduring legacy of Jim Morrison, who has inspired Jim since his childhood.

Throughout the programme, Jim reflects on how the iconic poet and singer has influenced both his life and career.

This is an extraordinary achievement considering it is Kerr’s first outing as a documentary maker.

Speaking of the award, Kerr said:

“We’re really touched by the recognition. I have to say, every great story, every great documentary relies on a compelling subject matter and in the history of rock surely there can be no more compelling subject matter than the music and poetry of Jim Morrison and The Doors.”

The New York Festivals International Radio Awards is an annual and very prestigious ceremony held in New York that celebrates the world’s best radio production. The awards are judged by an international panel of writers, presenters, producers, editors, sound artists, journalists and directors. (The radio industry refers to these awards as their audio broadcast equivalent of the Grammy’s).

music-news.com

