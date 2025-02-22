Jimmy Barnes To Release 21st Album ‘Defiant’ and Tour In June - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes will be back on the road in June for the ‘Defiant’ tour and there is a new album called ‘Defiant’ to go along with it.

‘Defiant’ is the 21st studio album from Jimmy. You’ll be hearing the first single ‘New Day’ and ‘Beyond the Riverbend’ tomorrow (24 February).

Save the songs here now

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage with my band again. I’m so proud of this new record – all the songs mean a lot to me and I can’t wait to share them with you. It’s going to be some serious fun!”

‘Defiant’ the album is out 6 June 2025.

JIMMY BARNES DEFIANT TOUR AUSTRALIA JUNE 2025

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 26 February, 11am local time

or until presale allocation exhausted

JIMMY BARNES PRESALE

Via jimmybarnes.com/mailinglist

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 26 February, 11am local time

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 28 February, 10am local time

Saturday 7 June

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 8 June

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Saturday 14 June

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 21 June

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 27 June

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 28 June

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

