Jimmy Barnes To Release 21st Album ‘Defiant’ and Tour In June - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes will be back on the road in June for the ‘Defiant’ tour and there is a new album called ‘Defiant’ to go along with it.
‘Defiant’ is the 21st studio album from Jimmy. You’ll be hearing the first single ‘New Day’ and ‘Beyond the Riverbend’ tomorrow (24 February).
“I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage with my band again. I’m so proud of this new record – all the songs mean a lot to me and I can’t wait to share them with you. It’s going to be some serious fun!”
‘Defiant’ the album is out 6 June 2025.
JIMMY BARNES DEFIANT TOUR AUSTRALIA JUNE 2025
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 26 February, 11am local time
or until presale allocation exhausted
JIMMY BARNES PRESALE
Via jimmybarnes.com/mailinglist
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 26 February, 11am local time
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 28 February, 10am local time
Saturday 7 June
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Sunday 8 June
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA
Saturday 14 June
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 21 June
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 27 June
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 28 June
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
