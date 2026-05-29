John Farnham Celebration Concert Announced For Rod Laver Arena - Noise11 Music News

A one-night tribute concert celebrating the catalogue of Australian music icon John Farnham will take place at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on 20 September 2026, bringing together more than 120 performers, a 38 piece orchestra, choir and Farnham’s longtime touring band in support of Head and Neck Cancer Australia. The event, titled The Songs Of John Farnham: A Living Legend The Celebration Concert, will feature Australian and international artists performing songs from across Farnham’s career, although organisers confirmed Farnham himself will not perform.

by Paul Cashmere

The concert has been announced by Minister for Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos, producers Tony Cochrane AM and Thea Jeanes-Cochrane of Cochrane Entertainment Collective, and veteran promoter Paul Dainty AO of TEG Dainty.

The lineup includes Tina Arena, Jimmy Barnes, Mahalia Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Diesel, Hans, Human Nature, Jack Jones, Richard Marx, Jessica Mauboy, Ruby Rodgers, Jon Stevens, Mitch Tambo, Keith Urban, Mark Vincent and Ross Wilson. International appearances from Celine Dion in Paris and Hugh Jackman in Los Angeles will be delivered via satellite link, with organisers indicating more artists will be announced in coming months.

The concert will revisit songs that have become central to the Australian music canon, including You’re The Voice, Burn For You, Age Of Reason, A Touch Of Paradise, Pressure Down, Chain Reaction and Two Strong Hearts. Chong Lim, Farnham’s longtime musical director, will oversee the musical production alongside the John Farnham Band, orchestra and choir.

The announcement also positions the event as a fundraiser for Head and Neck Cancer Australia, an organisation that has become closely linked to Farnham following his diagnosis and treatment for oral cancer in 2022. Funds raised from ticket sales and associated fundraising activity will support patient services, public awareness campaigns and advocacy programs for the more than 5,000 Australians diagnosed with head and neck cancers each year.

In a statement released with the announcement, Farnham said the concert was intended to support a cause important to him personally.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to spend my life doing what I love, and even luckier to have Australians embrace my music the way they have,” Farnham said. “This night isn’t about me, it’s about giving something back and supporting a cause that means a great deal to me.”

Celine Dion, who previously performed with Farnham during his international collaborations in the 1990s, described him as “one of the great voices of the world”.

“I have such beautiful memories of the time we shared on stage together,” Celine said.

“It’s such an honour and a privilege for me to be included to celebrate the extraordinary legacy John has given to music.”

The Rod Laver Arena setting carries particular significance in Farnham’s touring history. According to organisers, Farnham has performed at the venue 94 times across his career, drawing more than one million attendees. Melbourne Park CEO John Harden said the venue’s association with Farnham made it the natural home for the tribute concert.

Farnham’s influence on Australian music spans six decades, beginning with his emergence as a teen pop performer in the 1960s before his career resurgence with Whispering Jack in 1986. That album, anchored by You’re The Voice, remains one of the highest selling Australian albums of all time and repositioned Farnham as a stadium-level live act. His later recordings including Age Of Reason, Chain Reaction and Then Again continued that commercial dominance into the 1990s.

The event also arrives amid a continuing wave of legacy concerts and catalogue celebrations tied to major Australian artists. In recent years, large-scale tribute productions and retrospective tours have become increasingly prominent as veteran performers step back from extensive touring schedules while audiences continue to support live reinterpretations of classic material.

Producer Paul Dainty referenced Farnham’s appearance at the 2020 Fire Fight Australia concert, widely regarded as his final live performance, as a catalyst for the tribute event.

“John took the stage that night and delivered what would become his final live performance,” Dainty said. “Now it’s our turn to give back to John.”

Head and Neck Cancer Australia CEO Nadia Rosin said Farnham’s openness about his illness had helped raise awareness around early diagnosis and treatment.

“By sharing his experience, he has helped raise the voices of thousands of Australians facing a similar battle,” Rosin said.

Organisers have described the concert as a single performance only, with no national tour currently planned. Additional performers are expected to be announced ahead of the September event.

Dates:

Sunday 20 September 2026, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tickets on sale 10am Tuesday 2 June via Ticketek.

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