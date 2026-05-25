 Dom Dolla Announces Marvel Stadium Homecoming Show In Melbourne - Noise11 Music News
Dom Dolla

Dom Dolla

Dom Dolla Announces Marvel Stadium Homecoming Show In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2026

in Live,News

Dom Dolla will return to Melbourne for an Australian exclusive stadium event in September, bringing a new large scale production to his hometown after becoming the first electronic artist to headline an Australian stadium show.

by Paul Cashmere

Dom Dolla will bring his largest Melbourne headline show to date to Marvel Stadium on Thursday, 24 September, with the Australian DJ and producer unveiling a hometown performance that also serves as the world premiere of a new stadium production.

The Melbourne event, presented by Untitled Group and Frontier Touring, has been positioned as an Australian exclusive performance and arrives on the eve of the city’s long weekend. For Dolla, born Dominic Louis Matheson and raised musically through Melbourne’s club scene, the performance marks another milestone in a career that has shifted from club residencies and dance singles to international arena and stadium stages.

The announcement also reflects a wider shift in electronic music touring. Dance artists increasingly headline venues traditionally dominated by rock acts and pop superstars.

In Australia, that progression has been slower than in Europe and North America,
making Dolla’s rise one of the more significant local success stories of the past decade.

The Marvel Stadium performance follows his December 2025 appearance at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, where he became the first electronic artist to headline a stadium show in Australia. More than 40,000 fans attended the event, which transformed the venue into an oversized dance floor environment and expanded expectations for how electronic music can operate at stadium scale in Australia.

Dolla said the Melbourne show carried additional significance because of his personal history in the city.

“Melbourne clubs are where I cut my teeth as a DJ. I don’t get to play at home as often as I’d like these days, so after touring all over the world and learning what makes a great show, I wanted this one to be incredibly special.”

He added, “Turning this stadium into a superclub has been a dream of mine for years now, and I can’t believe we’re finally making it a reality. I am so grateful for the support Melbourne has shown me over the years. See you in September.”

While electronic artists routinely fill major festival slots, solo headline stadium events remain comparatively uncommon. Large scale productions require significant investment in sound design, visuals and staging infrastructure. Dolla’s recent trajectory suggests demand has continued to grow alongside his profile internationally.

His recent activity has extended beyond touring. Following the close of 2025, Dolla released “Addicted To Bass”, his reworking of the Puretone track, and “Don’t Worry Baby” featuring Tiga, both of which were first previewed during the Allianz Stadium performance.

His catalogue has now exceeded 1.5 billion streams worldwide. The Melbourne based artist has collected four ARIA Awards for Best Dance or Electronic Release and also received Spotify’s inaugural ARIA Global Impact Award.

Dolla’s rise has been gradual rather than immediate. After early singles including “The Boxer”, “Love Like This” and “Define”, he established momentum with club records including “Take It” and “San Frandisco”. The latter became a breakthrough release, reaching number one on the ARIA Club Chart and eventually becoming one of his defining recordings.

Subsequent collaborations with artists including MK, Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, Daya and Kid Cudi expanded his international profile. His remix work also brought Grammy recognition, earning a nomination in 2024 for “New Gold”, originally recorded by Gorillaz, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

Away from Australia, Dolla’s recent schedule illustrates the scale of his expansion. During 2025 he played two sold out Madison Square Garden performances to more than 30,000 people, completed a 10 week residency at Hï Ibiza and also contributed “No Room For A Saint” featuring Nathan Nicholson to F1 The Album.

The Marvel Stadium date now becomes another test of how far Australia’s electronic music market can stretch at stadium level. If the Sydney event represented a breakthrough moment, the Melbourne show may indicate whether a repeat model can be sustained.

For Dolla, the next chapter returns to the city where the career began.

DOM DOLLA
AUSTRALIA
SEPTEMBER 2026
Thursday 24 September, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Ticketing details:

Artist Presale via DomDolla.lnk.to/Melbourne
From Friday 29 May, 12pm AEST

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/domdolla
From Friday 29 May, 2pm AEST

Untitled Presale via DomDolla.lnk.to/Melbourne
From Friday 29 May, 2pm AEST

General Public Tickets
Monday 1 June, 12pm AEST via Ticketmaster Australia

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day
Bluesky
Instagram
X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Thelma Plum photo by Em Jensen
Thelma Plum Announces First National Acoustic Tour With Intimate July And August Dates

ARIA Award winning Gamilaraay artist Thelma Plum will return to stages across Australia this July and August for her first national acoustic tour, revisiting songs from across her catalogue in a stripped back live setting.

4 hours ago
Tash Sultana and Heath Johns supplied BMG
Tash Sultana Signs Global Recording Deal With BMG

Tash Sultana has signed the first global label partnership of their career, entering an exclusive worldwide recording agreement with BMG after nearly a decade of building an international audience independently.

May 19, 2026
Casey Barnes and Pete Murray
Casey Barnes And Pete Murray Unite For First-Ever Collaboration ‘Time To Burn’

Casey Barnes and Pete Murray have finally recorded together after more than two decades of friendship, delivering the reflective new single ‘Time To Burn', a song centred on family, perspective and the passing of time.

May 9, 2026
Ninajirachi photo by Tom Vanderzeil
Ninajirachi Announces I Love My Computer And It Loves Me North American Tour

Australian electronic artist Ninajirachi will take her debut album I Love My Computer global again with a seven-date North American tour, joined by MGNA CRRRTA across all shows.

May 5, 2026
Hilltop Hoods The Hard Road
Hilltop Hoods The Hard Road Turns 20 As Landmark Australian Hip Hop Album

Two decades after release, Hilltop Hoods' breakthrough album The Hard Road remains a defining moment for Australian hip hop and the first in the genre to reach No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

April 2, 2026
Genesis Owusu photo from Frontier Touring
Genesis Owusu Announces Red Star Wu’s Pirate Radio Tour For May 2026

Genesis Owusu will return to stages across Australia this May, launching his Red Star Wu's Pirate Radio Tour alongside the release of his third album Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge

March 18, 2026
Things of Stone and Wood
Things Of Stone And Wood Release New Double A-Side And Announce Rae Street Album And Tour

ARIA and APRA Award winners Things Of Stone And Wood return with new single You'd Gone Before You Went/The Windmills Turn, confirm first album in 23 years Rae Street and expand their national launch tour.

February 20, 2026