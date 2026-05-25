Dom Dolla Announces Marvel Stadium Homecoming Show In Melbourne - Noise11 Music News

Dom Dolla will return to Melbourne for an Australian exclusive stadium event in September, bringing a new large scale production to his hometown after becoming the first electronic artist to headline an Australian stadium show.

by Paul Cashmere

Dom Dolla will bring his largest Melbourne headline show to date to Marvel Stadium on Thursday, 24 September, with the Australian DJ and producer unveiling a hometown performance that also serves as the world premiere of a new stadium production.

The Melbourne event, presented by Untitled Group and Frontier Touring, has been positioned as an Australian exclusive performance and arrives on the eve of the city’s long weekend. For Dolla, born Dominic Louis Matheson and raised musically through Melbourne’s club scene, the performance marks another milestone in a career that has shifted from club residencies and dance singles to international arena and stadium stages.

The announcement also reflects a wider shift in electronic music touring. Dance artists increasingly headline venues traditionally dominated by rock acts and pop superstars.

In Australia, that progression has been slower than in Europe and North America,

making Dolla’s rise one of the more significant local success stories of the past decade.

The Marvel Stadium performance follows his December 2025 appearance at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, where he became the first electronic artist to headline a stadium show in Australia. More than 40,000 fans attended the event, which transformed the venue into an oversized dance floor environment and expanded expectations for how electronic music can operate at stadium scale in Australia.

Dolla said the Melbourne show carried additional significance because of his personal history in the city.

“Melbourne clubs are where I cut my teeth as a DJ. I don’t get to play at home as often as I’d like these days, so after touring all over the world and learning what makes a great show, I wanted this one to be incredibly special.”

He added, “Turning this stadium into a superclub has been a dream of mine for years now, and I can’t believe we’re finally making it a reality. I am so grateful for the support Melbourne has shown me over the years. See you in September.”

While electronic artists routinely fill major festival slots, solo headline stadium events remain comparatively uncommon. Large scale productions require significant investment in sound design, visuals and staging infrastructure. Dolla’s recent trajectory suggests demand has continued to grow alongside his profile internationally.

His recent activity has extended beyond touring. Following the close of 2025, Dolla released “Addicted To Bass”, his reworking of the Puretone track, and “Don’t Worry Baby” featuring Tiga, both of which were first previewed during the Allianz Stadium performance.

His catalogue has now exceeded 1.5 billion streams worldwide. The Melbourne based artist has collected four ARIA Awards for Best Dance or Electronic Release and also received Spotify’s inaugural ARIA Global Impact Award.

Dolla’s rise has been gradual rather than immediate. After early singles including “The Boxer”, “Love Like This” and “Define”, he established momentum with club records including “Take It” and “San Frandisco”. The latter became a breakthrough release, reaching number one on the ARIA Club Chart and eventually becoming one of his defining recordings.

Subsequent collaborations with artists including MK, Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, Daya and Kid Cudi expanded his international profile. His remix work also brought Grammy recognition, earning a nomination in 2024 for “New Gold”, originally recorded by Gorillaz, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

Away from Australia, Dolla’s recent schedule illustrates the scale of his expansion. During 2025 he played two sold out Madison Square Garden performances to more than 30,000 people, completed a 10 week residency at Hï Ibiza and also contributed “No Room For A Saint” featuring Nathan Nicholson to F1 The Album.

The Marvel Stadium date now becomes another test of how far Australia’s electronic music market can stretch at stadium level. If the Sydney event represented a breakthrough moment, the Melbourne show may indicate whether a repeat model can be sustained.

For Dolla, the next chapter returns to the city where the career began.

DOM DOLLA

AUSTRALIA

SEPTEMBER 2026

Thursday 24 September, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Ticketing details:

Artist Presale via DomDolla.lnk.to/Melbourne

From Friday 29 May, 12pm AEST

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/domdolla

From Friday 29 May, 2pm AEST

Untitled Presale via DomDolla.lnk.to/Melbourne

From Friday 29 May, 2pm AEST

General Public Tickets

Monday 1 June, 12pm AEST via Ticketmaster Australia

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