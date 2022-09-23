 John Mayer Pays Tribute To Bob Saget - Noise11.com
John Mayer Pays Tribute To Bob Saget

by Music-News.com on September 23, 2022

in News

John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jeff Ross paid tribute to Bob Saget during a fundraising event earlier this week.

The trio hosted the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s annual fundraising event Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine, an event the Full House star had attended since the ’90s, in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The night also served as a tribute to Saget, who died in January aged 65 after suffering an accidental blow to the head.

Jimmy kicked off the event by joking that “these bookings have really improved vastly since Bob passed away”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bill Burr, Rosie O’Donnell, and Kathy Griffin were among the stand-up comedians who performed during the night.

When Jimmy brought Jeff and John out, the musician noted that “this is the first time I’ve come to a Scleroderma benefit where Bob hasn’t, as Jimmy said, asked me to do this event but then profusely apologised while asking me to do this event.”

John continued, “What’s so fun about tonight, the only thing that’s fun about it, is we get to show Bob we wanted to do this, we always wanted to do this.”

Comedian Jeff added, “I’m going to try to keep this as festive as possible. Everyone should have a friend like Bob Saget; tonight’s a tribute but it’s also a celebration that we all got to know that guy, that he got to have this influence on our lives.”

Saget had been a passionate supporter of the Scleroderma Research Foundation since he lost his sister to the rare autoimmune condition – which results in hard, thickened areas of skin and sometimes problems with internal organs and blood vessels – in 1994.

