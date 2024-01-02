 John Mayer’s Cat Video … Because It’s a Slow News Day - Noise11.com
John Mayer at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mayer’s Cat Video … Because It’s a Slow News Day

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2024

in News

When there is no new music or tour announcement, the next best thing on a slow news day is to throw to the John Mayer cat video.

Yep, there is not only a Cat Bar in Tokyo but John Mayer was there and CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen gave it almost 8 minutes of their New Year’s Eve schedule.

John Mayer setlist 31 December 2023, Tokyo, Japan

No Such Thing (from Room For Squares, 2001)
Who Says (from Battle Studies, 2009)
Emoji of a Wave (from The Search of Everything, 2017)
Rosie (from The Search of Everything, 2017)
Waitin’ on the Day (from Paradise Valley, 2013)
Neon (from Room For Squares, 2001)
In the Blood (from The Search of Everything, 2017)
Stop This Train (from Continuum, 2006)
Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967 (from Born and Raised, 2012)
Changing (from The Search of Everything, 2017)
You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me (from The Search of Everything, 2017)
New Light (from Sob Rock, 2021)
Slow Dancing in a Burning Room (from Continuum, 2006)
Gravity (from Continuum, 2006)

John Mayer will play more solo dates in Scandinavia and the UK in March, 2024.

