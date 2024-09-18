 Johnny Marr Corrects Morrissey Dummy Spit Over The Smiths Reunion - Noise11.com
Johnny Marr performs at the Forum in Melbourne on Wednesday 22 July 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Johnny Marr Corrects Morrissey Dummy Spit Over The Smiths Reunion

by Paul Cashmere on September 18, 2024

in News

The Smiths co-founder Johnny Marr has addressed the recent Morrissey dummy spit.

Morrissey accused Marr of ignoring an offer to reform The Smiths. Marr said “”As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no.”

Here is Marr’s statement and Morrissey’s original rant is here.

A statement from Johnny Marr’s management: Recent statements made by Morrissey on his website regarding the trademark of The Smiths’ name are incorrect.

Here are the facts: In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths’ name – and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band – Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths’ name.

A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself. It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey’s lawyers that this trademark was held
for the mutual benefit of Morrissey & Marr.

As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign.

In the interests of accuracy and clarity regarding the trademark, and to answer recent reports that Marr ignored a promoter’s offer to tour as The Smiths, Marr says:

“To prevent third parties from profiting from the band’s name, it was left to me to protect the legacy. This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates.”

“As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no.”

Additionally, speculation about Johnny Marr touring with a different singer as The Smiths is not true. There are no such plans.

Johnny Marr also confirms that he declined a suggestion for another greatest hits compilation from Warner Music Group given the number already in existence.

