 Joni Mitchell Receives Doctorate From Berkeley - Noise11.com
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022

Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022

Joni Mitchell Receives Doctorate From Berkeley

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2022

in News

Joni Mitchell has accepted an honorary doctorate degree from the Berklee College of Music.

During a private gathering in Santa Monica hosted by Linda and Russell Brown of MaddocksBrown Foundation, the Free Man in Paris singer received the honour.

“Well, luckily I’m too old to get a swelled head,” 78-year-old Joni said during her speech. “It’s a beautiful event. Words can’t describe it. I’ve got my good friends here with me.

“I wish my parents were alive. My mother in particular would be really proud of this because she wanted me to go to college. I went to art school and I quit after a year. She thinks of me as a quitter. So to see this achievement would be really impressive to her. I wish I could share it with her.”

Jazz musician and Berklee professor Terri Lyne Carrington, who is also the founder and artistic director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, delivered a speech along with the singer.

“I am thrilled that we are finally able to honour Joni Mitchell,” Terri beamed. “Her career and social principles stand for the values our institute pursues – imagination, freedom, equity, and identity. I can think of no one more deserving.”

Dianne Reeves, Esperanza Spalding, and Säje gave special tribute performances during the evening, along with a group of Berklee students who performed Joni’s songs, including a A Case of You and Love, among others.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Judith Durham State Memorial Set For 6 September

The State Memorial for the late Judith Durham, the legendary lead singer of The Seekers, will be held on 6 September 2022 at Hamer Hall, Melbourne.

48 mins ago
The Beatles Revolver
The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Will Be The Next Expanded Box Set

The Beatles ‘Revolver’ will be the next Beatles album to receive the extended box set treatment.

2 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Took Issue With Ozzy Osbourne Lyric

Ozzy Osbourne attempted to change a lyric to his new song 'One Of Those Days' after Eric Clapton took issue with what he thought was an anti-Jesus stance.

1 day ago
The Beatles Get Back
Peter Jackson Says Disney Won’t Release Extend The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Edition

Sir Peter Jackson, director of The Beatles’ recent ‘Get Back’ doco, says Disney cannot be convinced that an extended version is worth releasing.

2 days ago
The Farnham Family celebrating Jill & John's 45th wedding anniversary in 2018 Jill, James, Rob and John Farnham
Update On The Condition of John Farnham Following Cancer Operation

Jill Farnham, wife of Australian music icon John Farnham, has updated fans on the condition of her husband after his surgery for cancer on Monday.

2 days ago
The Farnham Family celebrating Jill & John's 45th wedding anniversary in 2018 Jill, James, Rob and John Farnham
John Farnham Admitted To Hospital For Cancer Treatment

Australian music legend John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer and has been admitted to hospital in Melbourne for treatment.

3 days ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Pops To Record New Music Again

Joni Mitchell’s ex-husband Larry Klein says the veteran singer is hoping to return to the studio to record new music.

4 days ago