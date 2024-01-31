 Joni Mitchell To Perform Joni Jam Concert With Brandi Carlile At The Hollywood Bowl - Noise11.com
Joni Mitchell To Perform Joni Jam Concert With Brandi Carlile At The Hollywood Bowl

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2024

in News

Joni Mitchell will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in October with thanks to Brandi Carlisle and a stack of guests including Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Lucius.

Joni made her in concert comeback with Carlile on 24 April 2022 at the Newport Jazz Festival.

She also performed at Echoes Through the Canyon in 10 June 2023 in Washington and made appearances at the Library of Congree and for the Gershwin Prize in 2023 and the MusiCares Person of the Year in 2022.

It has also been announced that Joni will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4.

Joni has only ever toured Australia once back in 1983 with shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Joni will be at the Hollywood Bowl in 19 October, 2024.

