Australian Music Legend Brian Cadd Suffers Massive Stroke - Noise11.com

One of Australia’s greatest singer songwriters and performers Brian Cadd have suffered a massive stroke at his Gold Coast home.

Brian started his career in Melbourne in 1964 with The Groop. ‘Woman You’re Breaking Me’, written by Brian gave him his first Top 10 hit in 1967 when he was 21 years old.

After The Groop disbanded in 1969 Brian formed Axiom with Glenn Shorrock, Don Mudeie, Doug Lavery and Chris Stockley. Axiom’s biggest hit is a bona fide Aus Rock classic ‘A Little Ray of Sunshine’ is still staple to the Cadd and Shorrock setlists today.

In the 70s, Brian began a solo career, first with the Brian Cadd and Don Mudie single ‘Show Me The Way’, then what is now considered Brian’s signature song ‘Ginger Man’.

Brian collapsed at his Gold Coast home last Thursday and is being treated at a Gold Coast Hospital.

STATEMENT FROM THE CADD FAMILY At the end of last week, our dear Brian suffered a haemorrhagic stroke whilst at home on the Gold Coast. Fortunately, he received medical attention quickly and he is currently under the care of the Gold Coast University Hospital. He is stable and his medical team is monitoring his progress and while it will likely be a long road ahead, he is showing early, encouraging signs. We’d like to thank the wonderful team looking after him at the Hospital and for everyone’s well wishes. We will keep everyone updated as his condition improves but we kindly request privacy at this critical time. The Cadd Family

